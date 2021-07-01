 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ghislaine Maxwell:"Me too"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Both of them deserve to die in prison, alone and forgotten.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Justice should not rely on the promises of one person.. f*ck that...
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Justice should not rely on the promises of one person.. f*ck that...


In sentiment, I agree. But if you are asked to waive your Fifth Amendment privileges in exchange for candid testimony, you should be able to rely on that waiver.

As for Ghislaine, she entered into a deal with no one. So Ghislaine and Cosby are not similar. This is just a reach by her attorney.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: NewportBarGuy: Justice should not rely on the promises of one person.. f*ck that...

In sentiment, I agree. But if you are asked to waive your Fifth Amendment privileges in exchange for candid testimony, you should be able to rely on that waiver.

As for Ghislaine, she entered into a deal with no one. So Ghislaine and Cosby are not similar. This is just a reach by her attorney.


The problem is the lack of any evidence whatsoever of that deal. It probably happened for Cosby but now everyone will claim it.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here we go.

Weinstein is probably jumping for joy.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It said that Florida prosecutors wouldn't go after Epstein's 'co-conspirators'

Maxwell was charged in New York last year, a year after Epstein's death

Sounds like the deal is still in place, bruh
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Justice should not rely on the promises of one person.. f*ck that...


that person is the one representing and speaking for the state.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We must examine this.

First... what is her net worth?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Justice should not rely on the promises of one person.. f*ck that...


There was nothing on paper.  I mean.. what the fark?

Has anyone checked the bank accounts of the people on the majority of that decision?  I mean... jfk...
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Compromise - put them both on a desert island and make it a TV show.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: In sentiment, I agree. But if you are asked to waive your Fifth Amendment privileges in exchange for candid testimony, you should be able to rely on that waiver.


Not for something 1) not on paper 2) from a prosecutor.  There were people on CNN talking about it this morning.  The clear Supreme Court decisions on this say a judge has to approve it.  So.. no.  This does not fly.  This is not a verbal contract for buying a horse.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Here we go.

Weinstein is probably jumping for joy.


I don't recall that Weinstein flipped. He was the biggest fish.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It said that Florida prosecutors wouldn't go after Epstein's 'co-conspirators'

Maxwell was charged in New York last year, a year after Epstein's death

Sounds like the deal is still in place, bruh


I would say any deal expired upon the death of its "Maker" unless there was a specific continuance clause.

Ms. Maxwell's team is going to have to do better.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: NewportBarGuy: Justice should not rely on the promises of one person.. f*ck that...

that person is the one representing and speaking for the state.


I totally understand that, but we have to have recourse in special circumstances or something. I mean... this is just bullsh*t.

It's why American have zero faith in our Judicial system.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This dude at the US Treasury promised they'd wire me $5m since I'm such a great citizen. I don't remember his name and there wasn't anything in writing but I'm totes telling the truth - scout's honor and what not.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: NewportBarGuy: Justice should not rely on the promises of one person.. f*ck that...

that person is the one representing and speaking for the state.

I totally understand that, but we have to have recourse in special circumstances or something. I mean... this is just bullsh*t.

It's why American have zero faith in our Judicial system.


The point is moot.  If there had been no deal for Cosby he would have taken the 5th in the civil trial and the evidence that they used against him wouldn't have existed anyway.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: HotWingConspiracy: It said that Florida prosecutors wouldn't go after Epstein's 'co-conspirators'

Maxwell was charged in New York last year, a year after Epstein's death

Sounds like the deal is still in place, bruh

I would say any deal expired upon the death of its "Maker" unless there was a specific continuance clause.

Ms. Maxwell's team is going to have to do better.


Was it a federal or state prosecutor, and if it was a federal, is the NY prosecutor a federal prosecutor?
 
special20
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's why American have zero faith in our Judicial system.


Oh no, there are some who realize there is a different justice system for the wealthy. I have faith that's a fact.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Invincible: The problem is the lack of any evidence whatsoever of that deal. It probably happened for Cosby


The Cosby prosecutor announced it in a press release.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh god.
THAT'd be an angry couple.

And just think of the babies.
Actually, the babies should probably go to foster immediately...
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

special20: NewportBarGuy: It's why American have zero faith in our Judicial system.

Oh no, there are some who realize there is a different justice system for the wealthy. I have faith that's a fact.


Ernesto Arturo Miranda wasn't rich.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Invincible: The problem is the lack of any evidence whatsoever of that deal. It probably happened for Cosby

The Cosby prosecutor announced it in a press release.


There wouldn't have been a civil trial if the prosecutor hadn't said he wasn't going to prosecute.  Cosby's attorneys wouldn't have allowed him to answer a single question if there was the potential of a criminal case pending.  That is why you see civil trials after the criminal trial.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: NewportBarGuy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: NewportBarGuy: Justice should not rely on the promises of one person.. f*ck that...

that person is the one representing and speaking for the state.

I totally understand that, but we have to have recourse in special circumstances or something. I mean... this is just bullsh*t.

It's why American have zero faith in our Judicial system.

The point is moot.  If there had been no deal for Cosby he would have taken the 5th in the civil trial and the evidence that they used against him wouldn't have existed anyway.


Would he? After all - he's the idiot who apparently agreed to give testimony that incriminated himself without a written non-prosecution agreement. Who does this? Was his lawyer Vinny Gambini and he just missed that day at law school?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Both of them deserve to die in prison, alone and forgotten.


Hmm Ghislaine deserves way worse. She deserves to be worked on by serial killers on cocaine 24/7 with a blowtorch until she turns all the evidence she has on all of epstein clients. Name all the names. Testify against all of em in open court.

Maxwell should be worldwide news 24/7 as the co-mastermind of the biggest human trafficking/sex slave ring in US history. Because she is.

Weird how news arent talking about her uh. Her trial should be bigger than Chauvin, Saddam and OJ simpson combined.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

d23: Three Crooked Squirrels: In sentiment, I agree. But if you are asked to waive your Fifth Amendment privileges in exchange for candid testimony, you should be able to rely on that waiver.

Not for something 1) not on paper 2) from a prosecutor.  There were people on CNN talking about it this morning.  The clear Supreme Court decisions on this say a judge has to approve it.  So.. no.  This does not fly.  This is not a verbal contract for buying a horse.


If Cosby and his attorney(s) did believe there was an agreement, why would he make self-incriminating statements in the civil case?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One of the comments in the Cosby thread yesterday was that Ghislaine was the second happiest person in the world.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: NewportBarGuy: Justice should not rely on the promises of one person.. f*ck that...

that person is the one representing and speaking for the state.

I totally understand that, but we have to have recourse in special circumstances or something. I mean... this is just bullsh*t.

It's why American have zero faith in our Judicial system.


You mean, like lynching?  I mean, that's what people did when their feelings told them that justice wasn't served.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Any promises Epstein may or may not have received are besides the point.

All that matters: did Ghislaine incriminate herself under oath because of a promise of immunity or non-prosecution?

No?  Than tough luck.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: NewportBarGuy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: NewportBarGuy: Justice should not rely on the promises of one person.. f*ck that...

that person is the one representing and speaking for the state.

I totally understand that, but we have to have recourse in special circumstances or something. I mean... this is just bullsh*t.

It's why American have zero faith in our Judicial system.

The point is moot.  If there had been no deal for Cosby he would have taken the 5th in the civil trial and the evidence that they used against him wouldn't have existed anyway.

Would he? After all - he's the idiot who apparently agreed to give testimony that incriminated himself without a written non-prosecution agreement. Who does this? Was his lawyer Vinny Gambini and he just missed that day at law school?


The victims lawyers would know too.  They wouldn't push for a civil trial if there was still a criminal case out there because that affords the defendant considerably more rights.  No criminal case and he can be compelled to testify.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Compromise - put them both on a desert island and make it a TV show.


I like that idea.

Instead of hiding an immunity idol, hide a vial of roofies.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not even if you were the last immigrant child pimp biatch on earth, honey.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Theres gotta be someone putting shiat in the water...
 
