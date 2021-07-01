 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Michigan finally announces a COVID vaccine sweepstakes. Subby wants to know if it's OK to get vaccinated twice   (freep.com) divider line
3
Saturn5
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The same rules apply to the vaccines as voting.  Once may help a little, but you really need to do it twice for the full effect.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oregon put everyone who got vaccinated before June 27th in the pool.  That was the target date for 70%. Missed it, but should be there tomorrow.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I just registered, thanks!

The $50,000 daily prize is only for new vaccinations. The $1 million and $2 million prizes are for anyone who has been vaccinated since December 2020. The scholarships are retroactive for anyone 12-17 who got the vaccine after December 2020.
 
