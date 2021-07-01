 Skip to content
(DFW Star-Telegram)   "The Texas Invasive Species Institute says reports of hammerhead flatworms have skyrocketed after a viral Facebook post about a sighting in the Dallas-Fort Worth area." Damn you social media   (star-telegram.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The sticky horror

Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UTA has some nasty STDs
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever you do, don't cut them in half

zimbach
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I found two of them where I am several years ago. Probably hitched a ride on an imported potted plant. Once identified I promptly killed them.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The final threat is that like other flatworms, slugs and snails they have the ability to transmit harmful parasites to humans and mammals alike,"

But what if you're human AND a mammal?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Specifically, what does it invade??

/nope
//like I needed another reason to avoid Texas
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is that better or worse than Raleigh being paralyzed by a cobra?
 
lawboy87
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was a kid (a long time ago) a couple of local DJ's interrupted their broadcast to announce that an amoeba had escaped from the OKC zoo.

Police were inundated with phone calls reporting sightings of the amoeba.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It would be hilarious if they were drawn to electromagnetic fields generated  by segments of the state power grid in untold millions.
 
