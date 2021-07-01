 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave has been preempted by the pastFORWARD Most Glorious All Listener Request-o-tacular 2021™. Hear what other Farkers wanted to hear on pastFORWARD #230. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
42
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

103 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Jul 2021 at 12:30 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good afternoon, you car park connoisseur =]
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Been looking (past)forward to this one a lot
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: good afternoon, you car park connoisseur =]


you calling me a pikey?
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: good afternoon, you car park connoisseur =]

you calling me a pikey?


i wouldn't dare. an overzealous civil engineer at most.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This evening's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: This evening's show attire
[Fark user image 850x939]


flying the flannel today
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x425]


I just learned that whole album is on YouTube, and now my self-destructive curiosity is rearing its head.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
as it turns out, i am jesus themed today as well...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


I'm so confused. Was yesterday a one time thing or should I be listening every day?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x425]

I just learned that whole album is on YouTube, and now my self-destructive curiosity is rearing its head.


Ken - By Request Only
Youtube AeRfqKJ0EY8
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I just learned that whole album is on YouTube, and now my self-destructive curiosity is rearing its head.


LOOK AT WHAT YOU MADE ME DO!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [media0.giphy.com image 355x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'm so confused. Was yesterday a one time thing or should I be listening every day?


yes.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Madison_Smiled: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x425]

I just learned that whole album is on YouTube, and now my self-destructive curiosity is rearing its head.

[YouTube video: Ken - By Request Only]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/not helping me
//you're clearly helping the forces of evil
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is the jazziest gardening show.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm tempted to make a shoddy "Bring back Valentina" sign ahead of next Thursday's show
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
3 days.....

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder if we'll hear a "You fools! You've ruined everything!" during any of the DJ breaks.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I wonder if we'll hear a "You fools! You've ruined everything!" during any of the DJ breaks.


Or, "I picked the wrong week to give up glue sniffing."
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Woohoo! My favorite Aztec Camera song! Aside from my other favorites. Thanks!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I made no requests on purpose. I'm curious as to hear what other peoples requests are <3
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: I wonder if we'll hear a "You fools! You've ruined everything!" during any of the DJ breaks.

Or, "I picked the wrong week to give up glue sniffing."


Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit amphetamines......... :p
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I made no requests on purpose. I'm curious as to hear what other peoples requests are <3


You and me both, should be fun
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I made no requests on purpose. I'm curious as to hear what other peoples requests are <3


maybe you've disappointed everyone who was curious what you would request.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i'm convinced this track was requested by pista, and only because it sounds like the cure.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: djslowdive: I made no requests on purpose. I'm curious as to hear what other peoples requests are <3

maybe you've disappointed everyone who was curious what you would request.


Well, there would likely have been at least 1 Siouxsie request :p
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think Eldritch programmed the Doktor with this exact same drum riff on Floodland. Driven Like The Snow I think
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
djslowdive:

Well, there would likely have been at least 1 non-Siouxsie request :p

fixed.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: djslowdive: I made no requests on purpose. I'm curious as to hear what other peoples requests are <3

maybe you've disappointed everyone who was curious what you would request.


All the songs that I like have too many swear words in them, lol
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i'm convinced this track was requested by pista, and only because it sounds like the cure.


Not guilty guv.
Although it's a pretty awesome tune
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pc_gator: ultraluzer: djslowdive: I made no requests on purpose. I'm curious as to hear what other peoples requests are <3

maybe you've disappointed everyone who was curious what you would request.

All the songs that I like have too many swear words in them, lol


I often have the same problem, with the additional difficulty of being Canadian and having to figure out why it's showing up as "explicit" in my Spotify list. Us commonwealthers apparently have potty mouths in spite of our reputation for being nice and polite.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive:

Well, there would likely have been at least 1 non-Siouxsie request :p

fixed.


You would have had to burn some 90's hall passes for Switchblade Symphony and This Ascension ;)
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: i'm convinced this track was requested by pista, and only because it sounds like the cure.

Not guilty guv.
Although it's a pretty awesome tune


If you're talking about the Blue Peter I'm guilty. Was my favorite band from around grade 7 and still love them. Can't say that about some of the other stuff I was listening to in grade 7
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
woot! cheers :D
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Curve!

Ooh. Dancey time
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: cretinbob: [media0.giphy.com image 355x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'm so confused. Was yesterday a one time thing or should I be listening every day?

yes.


oh good
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: Curve!

Ooh. Dancey time


Toni Halladay. Yum.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.