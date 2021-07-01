 Skip to content
 
bthom37
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A 'joke' is when you convince the new guy on the team to do a "desk pop", where they fire their gun in to a desk drawer on their first day.  This is just harassment.

/Gator wouldn't stand for this!
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dude, read the room.
 
wilshire
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hilarious.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Racists certainly have quite the "sense of humor".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bthom37: A 'joke' is when you convince the new guy on the team to do a "desk pop", where they fire their gun in to a desk drawer on their first day.  This is just harassment.

/Gator wouldn't stand for this!


That 'joke' is a fireable offense. Where the fark do you work?
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's like Schrödinger's Asshole, but where you strangle the cat before it goes in the box.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you have to ask that question....maaaaaaybe don't do the thing....
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The people that propagate those jokes are the same ones that says SNL isn't funny.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

physt: bthom37: A 'joke' is when you convince the new guy on the team to do a "desk pop", where they fire their gun in to a desk drawer on their first day.  This is just harassment.

/Gator wouldn't stand for this!

That 'joke' is a fireable offense. Where the fark do you work?


Arby's
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The fact that he was allowed to retire (assuming with his pension and benefits) is really really really bad.  Guy should have been fired, not allowed to retire.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great way to wind up a career. Straight out of Trailer Park Boys.
 
bthom37
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

physt: bthom37: A 'joke' is when you convince the new guy on the team to do a "desk pop", where they fire their gun in to a desk drawer on their first day.  This is just harassment.

/Gator wouldn't stand for this!

That 'joke' is a fireable offense. Where the fark do you work?


Officer Gamble Desk Pop - The Other Guys HD
Youtube wWZTTtE5_zQ


I work with a great bunch of guys.  Everyone does a desk pop on their first day!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Much better than the the BeeGees version

Faith No More - I Started a Joke (Official Music Video)
Youtube JKDo6g4CCeU
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: The fact that he was allowed to retire (assuming with his pension and benefits) is really really really bad.  Guy should have been fired, not allowed to retire.


Yep. Even when you're a racist POS, being a cop gives you privileges you wouldn't otherwise get. Tired of this shiat.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've said it before, but the main issue here isn't the joke itself. Its the fact that you, Mr. Racist Dude, find this kind of thing funny. That tells you all you need to know about him.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It was a jooooooke!
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can we really have a Police Chief, in this day and age, that is still this dense? I mean, being this stupid cannot be a recent affliction, and he has managed to climb the ranks to become Chief. Which means that along the way, a whole lot of other dense people have been agreeing with his sense of humor, or at best, looked the other way. Does ha have any relatives in Cleveland or Ohio politics?
 
reveal101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA:

"The chief, he made a comment like 'What, am I going to get fired over this?" Bring told WEWS Channel 5. "And I said, 'You have 10 minutes to get out of the building, I want your badge, I want your car keys, I want the keys to your office. And he said, 'May I please type up a letter of my resignation, and I want to retire.'"

He let him walk with his pension, which, I dunno. If he doesn't have a record of doing shiat like this and it was a one off, fine. Let him keep his pension but with a career that ended in shame.
 
ur14me
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: The people that propagate those jokes are the same ones that says SNL isn't funny.


It's not, though...
 
ANDizzleWI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: SpaceyCat: The fact that he was allowed to retire (assuming with his pension and benefits) is really really really bad.  Guy should have been fired, not allowed to retire.

Yep. Even when you're a racist POS, being a cop gives you privileges you wouldn't otherwise get. Tired of this shiat.


"I wanna retire!"

"Sure, did you submit all your separation paperwork to HR two weeks ago as per policy?"

"..."

"You now have nine minutes to GTFO."
 
dave0821
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

reveal101: FTA:

"The chief, he made a comment like 'What, am I going to get fired over this?" Bring told WEWS Channel 5. "And I said, 'You have 10 minutes to get out of the building, I want your badge, I want your car keys, I want the keys to your office. And he said, 'May I please type up a letter of my resignation, and I want to retire.'"

He let him walk with his pension, which, I dunno. If he doesn't have a record of doing shiat like this and it was a one off, fine. Let him keep his pension but with a career that ended in shame.


Unfortunately it's easier and more efficient than going through the whole process with the union fighting every step of the way
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: I've said it before, but the main issue here isn't the joke itself. Its the fact that you, Mr. Racist Dude, find this kind of thing funny. That tells you all you need to know about him.


...bbbut all the boys down at the gun shop laughed at it!
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everybody gets one desk pop
 
nsstick
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

reveal101: FTA:

"The chief, he made a comment like 'What, am I going to get fired over this?" Bring told WEWS Channel 5. "And I said, 'You have 10 minutes to get out of the building, I want your badge, I want your car keys, I want the keys to your office. And he said, 'May I please type up a letter of my resignation, and I want to retire.'"

He let him walk with his pension, which, I dunno. If he doesn't have a record of doing shiat like this and it was a one off, fine. Let him keep his pension but with a career that ended in shame.


He'll get hired in Hudson or Chardon.
 
ur14me
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: FormlessOne: SpaceyCat: The fact that he was allowed to retire (assuming with his pension and benefits) is really really really bad.  Guy should have been fired, not allowed to retire.

Yep. Even when you're a racist POS, being a cop gives you privileges you wouldn't otherwise get. Tired of this shiat.

"I wanna retire!"

"Sure, did you submit all your separation paperwork to HR two weeks ago as per policy?"

"..."

"You now have nine minutes to GTFO."


Insert ThisRightHere.jpg
 
bthom37
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Can we really have a Police Chief, in this day and age, that is still this dense? I mean, being this stupid cannot be a recent affliction, and he has managed to climb the ranks to become Chief. Which means that along the way, a whole lot of other dense people have been agreeing with his sense of humor, or at best, looked the other way. Does ha have any relatives in Cleveland or Ohio politics?


I mean, he's a cop, and he did it, so the answer to your first question is pretty clearly a resounding YES.

Remember, police are allowed to discriminate against the intelligent.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I'm disappointed and shocked," Bring told WEWS. "It's like I've told everybody, you see this stuff on the news and you never expect to see it, and I'm just floored."

I'm not sure I understand what he's getting at here.
He sees this stuff on the news, and he's floored this is the result of his "joke"?
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just hopped in to say Former Police Chief Anthony Campo did kill himself.
 
Gramma
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: "I'm disappointed and shocked," Bring told WEWS. "It's like I've told everybody, you see this stuff on the news and you never expect to see it, and I'm just floored."

I'm not sure I understand what he's getting at here.
He sees this stuff on the news, and he's floored this is the result of his "joke"?


No, this is the fire-er talking, not the fire-ee. He's floored that his subordinate could be so racist / stupid.
 
dave0821
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: "I'm disappointed and shocked," Bring told WEWS. "It's like I've told everybody, you see this stuff on the news and you never expect to see it, and I'm just floored."

I'm not sure I understand what he's getting at here.
He sees this stuff on the news, and he's floored this is the result of his "joke"?


Well obviously it's fake news
If it's fake news there's no way it could happen to him it's crazy that people can be fired for that
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bthom37: physt: bthom37: A 'joke' is when you convince the new guy on the team to do a "desk pop", where they fire their gun in to a desk drawer on their first day.  This is just harassment.

/Gator wouldn't stand for this!

That 'joke' is a fireable offense. Where the fark do you work?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wWZTTtE5​_zQ]

I work with a great bunch of guys.  Everyone does a desk pop on their first day!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cancel Culture is starting to get out of hand. This is almost getting as destructive as the #MeToo phase the country went through a couple years ago.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

reveal101: FTA:

"The chief, he made a comment like 'What, am I going to get fired over this?" Bring told WEWS Channel 5. "And I said, 'You have 10 minutes to get out of the building, I want your badge, I want your car keys, I want the keys to your office. And he said, 'May I please type up a letter of my resignation, and I want to retire.'"

He let him walk with his pension, which, I dunno. If he doesn't have a record of doing shiat like this and it was a one off, fine. Let him keep his pension but with a career that ended in shame.


Where?

Where does he feel "shame" while getting paid thousands a month to sit on a beach, enjoying an early retirement on the taxpayer's dime? You'll never hear his name again, never mind see him, and it's not like his community is going to give a fawn's fetid fewmet about what he did - they're probably going to be secretly envious of his early retirement and sweet deal, all for one friggin' joke that nobody got, don't know what the big deal is, FFS, etc., etc., etc.

He's "shameful" all the way to his next margarita.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gramma: Petite Mel: "I'm disappointed and shocked," Bring told WEWS. "It's like I've told everybody, you see this stuff on the news and you never expect to see it, and I'm just floored."

I'm not sure I understand what he's getting at here.
He sees this stuff on the news, and he's floored this is the result of his "joke"?

No, this is the fire-er talking, not the fire-ee. He's floored that his subordinate could be so racist / stupid.


Me fail reading comprehension.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And it was on his last day before retiring!
 
Monac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: "I'm disappointed and shocked," Bring told WEWS. "It's like I've told everybody, you see this stuff on the news and you never expect to see it, and I'm just floored."

I'm not sure I understand what he's getting at here.
He sees this stuff on the news, and he's floored this is the result of his "joke"?


Sure, if he only watches Fox "News",
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Welcome to Pranksters! We have another totally awesome episode today! If you're cool, that is. If you're a Stiffly Stifferson, you might not be so psyched! Now tell us about your target."

*Hilarious arrow sound effect"

"This guy, he was a Stiffly Stifferson like you wouldn't believe. He was a black guy. On the Police force. And he was showing up to work like he belonged there or something! So I Klaned him!"

/With apologies to Walken
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
GRPOS
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So the pig gets to retire with full pension and benefits? That's some bullsh*t. You know he's been a racist prick his entire 33 year career.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm still not sure what dingus's concept of a joke was here.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badafuco: So the pig gets to retire with full pension and benefits? That's some bullsh*t. You know he's been a racist prick his entire 33 year career.


Maybe he didn't take the racist course until last year, when he was working from home during Covid.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
. "It's like I've told everybody, you see this stuff on the news and you never expect to see it, ... Because it doesn't really effect me and I can't believe you're making such a big deal out of it. I mean, c'mon. It was just a joke. ,
Is what he probably added.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: The fact that he was allowed to retire (assuming with his pension and benefits) is really really really bad.  Guy should have been fired, not allowed to retire.


I wouldn't be surprised to learn he did this knowing the blowback would prompt an early retirement.
 
Gramma
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Petite Mel: Gramma: Petite Mel: "I'm disappointed and shocked," Bring told WEWS. "It's like I've told everybody, you see this stuff on the news and you never expect to see it, and I'm just floored."

I'm not sure I understand what he's getting at here.
He sees this stuff on the news, and he's floored this is the result of his "joke"?

No, this is the fire-er talking, not the fire-ee. He's floored that his subordinate could be so racist / stupid.

Me fail reading comprehension.


Article is confusing.  There are multiple people in this thread that also misread it.
 
