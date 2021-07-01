 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Or are you just happy to see me?
20
    More: Florida, English-language films, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crime, Resisting arrest, Arrest, Sheriff, Shaft Bang Adams  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputies said they were in the process of booking Shaft Bang Adams...

I am using that handle, at some point before I die.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's with actually using that word "actually?" Does that mean that this time the article is actually true or what?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
this was on Fark days ago. I don't pay $0.00 for this type of action.
 
drayno76
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shaft Bang is my porn name.
 
Pextor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pete and repeat were in a rowboat....
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pextor: Pete and repeat were in a rowboat....

"Yes, a Florida man is actually accused of hiding meth inside this body part"


Maybe someone got the impression we were disbelieving the first time this story came around.  If so, that person was mistaken.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But what this repeat means is, like with any good pop culture reference, we can repost all the things we said in the first thread, but just allude to them instead of type the whole thing out.

"Penal institution"

There, that's my contribution.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shaft Bang will be the name of my next cat.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shaftbang is the name of my Drive Shaft tribute band.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: What's with actually using that word "actually?" Does that mean that this time the article is actually true or what?


Perhaps it is used to overcome the disbelief among the general populace that a person with a history of messing with highly addictive drugs would do something weird.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drayno76: Shaft Bang is my porn name.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who's the black privates dick
That's a sex machine to all the chicks? (Shaft Bang!)
You're damn right
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This never would have happened if he were circumcised.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

drayno76: Shaft Bang is my porn name.


So you dropped Half Bang? New meds?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He found the booking process to be stimulating?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Deputies said they were in the process of booking Shaft Bang Adams, 30, into the Orange County Jail on May 13 when they located four white crystal rocks inside his "penis skin" during a strip search.


Normally I wouldn't try to judge an entire state's sexual education program in a single sentence, but here I am.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And the ladies won't even need to use the special warming lube. It comes built right in.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: He found the booking process to be stimulating?


It was the cuffs.
Pavlov and all that.
 
invictus2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
SMEGMA METH , SMEGMA METH
Hide in the foreskin smegma meth.
coulda gotta way with it though he tried.
Small peni should had a better place to hide.
Found out about that smegma meth

/ It ain't easy being cheesy
 
