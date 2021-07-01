 Skip to content
(France 24)   Finally, someone deserving gets to ride on one of the billionaire space wieners   (france24.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billionaire Space Wieners is the name of my King Missile cover band.
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll be the oldest person to go into space...that we know of.  There may have be someone older who was taken into space by aliens, and probeulated.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna go out on a limb here, and say the first two NASA astronauts to ride the Crew Dragon were deserving. Pretty big cajones too.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How an 82-year-old person could withstand the G-forces of liftoff is a mystery to me.
 
flexflint
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: How an 82-year-old person could withstand the G-forces of liftoff is a mystery to me.


Hot water, good dentishtry and shoft lavatory paper.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dodo David: How an 82-year-old person could withstand the G-forces of liftoff is a mystery to me.


Why wouldn't they? 82yo doesn't necessarily mean frail. Also, a suborbital hop has a lot less energy involved than orbital insertion and subsequent deorbiting.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: Billionaire Space Wieners is the name of my King Missile cover band.


No fair. Billionaire Space Wieners is the name of my Fark Tribute Polka Parody Band.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Interesting choice for Bezos to join the 62 mile high club with. Wonder what he's going to do with the other 9.5 minutes
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trucker: She'll be the oldest person to go into space...that we know of.  There may have be someone older who was taken into space by aliens, and probeulated.


We all know the probing happens at a Holiday Inn in Paramus.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trucker: She'll be the oldest person to go into space...that we know of.  There may have be someone older who was taken into space by aliens, and probeulated.


You know the rule about Fark and your personal erotica site.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One day I'll name a child after her. Or my next dog.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would have given it to her simply for the name Wally Funk.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Perfect. She's already lived a full life.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Funk did come from space, so seems appropriate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ok subby, that is a pretty cool selection.  I'll give your mom a break tonight.
 
