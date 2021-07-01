 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Pretending to be a firework is also going to run afoul of our noise ordinances"   (wymt.com) divider line
15
    More: Silly, Fireworks, Sara Warnecke's security camera, Pyrotechnics, Copyright, Guy Fawkes Night, Cape Coral's noise ordinance, early July, different firework-related calls  
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screaming like a raving loon isn't illegal in Florida.
In fact it is often required.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Punishment: shove an M-80 down his throat and light the fuse.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Boom! I'm a T-rex!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
boom
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Warnecke has her own theory about why the man put on the display when he did. "He thought last year probably that 'I'm going to wake them up, like they woke me up with the fireworks,'" she said. "Makes you wonder what's going to go on in the next few days until the Fourth of July."

That's a long time to hold a grudge over a single wakeup. The streets would run red with blood if everyone with a Friday night hangover took it out on Saturday morning lawnmowers.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Hey yall, I ain't drinkin'. I'm a firecracker! Or maybe just a drunk cracker if I'm honest."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I save a step and just burn a few hundred dollars on my driveway.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mind blown / Mind explosion
Youtube 9CS7j5I6aOc
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When pretending to be fireworks I just vape while squirming out of a sleeping bag to make myself look like one of those "snakes".  Never had a problem with the law.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Katy Perry is going to be so disappointed.
 
