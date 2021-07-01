 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Mayfield Heights, OH officials object to renewing Chuck E. Cheese's liquor license due to numerous fights and foul language. Wait, Chuck E. Cheese has a liquor license?   (cleveland.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you be around that many screaming children without a stiff drink?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, subby. You sweet summer child.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half the liquor is for the parents. The other half is for the staff.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two incidents involved guns being brandished?

Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh.  How else do you expect the grownups to survive the experience?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where a kid can beak a kid.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Two incidents involved guns being brandished?

Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?


Someone that has ever been to a Chuck E Cheese without one.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Daddy hit the bad talking lady on my birthday, so he didn't have to hit me."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well it's Ohio, you pretty much need to be drunk all the time to live there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Kids are more entertaining when they're loaded.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I imagine liquor at a CC's is sort of like the Balmer curve - it helps until it don't.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Two incidents involved guns being brandished?

Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?


Mickey Mouse settling scores.
 
Sentient
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Two incidents involved guns being brandished?
Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?


Makes more sense if you imagine they weren't there for a party or anything, they just came for the bar
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Kids are more entertaining when they're loaded.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Two incidents involved guns being brandished?

Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?


Anyone who knows that farking weasel is up to no good.

See below documentary on this topic:
WILLY'S WONDERLAND Trailer (2021) Nicolas Cage VS Animatronics
Youtube ZrDPfUqbCRQ
 
holdmybones
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Two incidents involved guns being brandished?

Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?


The prepared.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Two incidents involved guns being brandished?

Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?


The same assholes who shoot up four-year-olds' birthday parties around here. Somebody gets their feelings hurt, or feels disrespected, or learns they're not the daddy, or whatever Maury/Jerry/Rikki bullshait sets them off, and all a sudden it's Fallujah on the Charles.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh yeah. Most areas just for beer. My wife had childhood Yinzer friends who would hold their kids' birthday parties at Charles Entertainment Cheese. Watching the drunk fights were more entertaining than the video games.

To tell an ancillary tale, at one of these parties, one of our little girl guests, I think she was seven, was shoved to the ground by a ten year old boy. Out of nowhere, her nine year old brother comes flying through the air, tackles the attacker, and just starts pummeling him. We gave him two minutes before breaking it up.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sure... mouseketel...nyuk,nyuk,nyuk

Or if you're feeling Abbott and Costello:  Moselle which Abbott believed turned Lou in to a mouse AND Bud and Lou were cartoon mice.  Damn.  Why did I buy a EV Logic?  Now I have to plug it in after all that driving around.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Two incidents involved guns being brandished?

Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?


Chuck E Cheese is Waffle House when you want to creep out your kids.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's a chucky cheese at the Atlantic/Barclays subway stop/mall. I really had to piss but the public bathrooms were closed. I thought I'd play some video games. I ran out screaming and pissed in the stairwell. Turns out Target has an open bathroom. Live & learn.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You will still be able to buy drugs in the parking lot.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Two incidents involved guns being brandished?

Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?


Who doesn't
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was under the impression that a Chuck E. Cheez with a liquor license was called a Dave & Busters

Learn things every day I guess
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Kids are more entertaining when they're loaded.


As are guns.
 
neongoats
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is the most Mayfield Heights story ever.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: There's a chucky cheese at the Atlantic/Barclays subway stop/mall. I really had to piss but the public bathrooms were closed. I thought I'd play some video games. I ran out screaming and pissed in the stairwell. Turns out Target has an open bathroom. Live & learn.


The one near me doesn't even let a single adult in unless they have a kid with them.
Do you know how much trouble you can get in kidnapping a kid just so you can use the bathroom?
Man, next time I'll go behind the building.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hell yeah they serve beer.  Why else would parents take their kids there?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jtown: Hell yeah they serve beer.  Why else would parents take their kids there?


I just take mine to the bar
 
roc6783
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man, y'all go to some wild ass CECs. I've been to the one by our house maybe 50 times over the last 10 years of having kids, and never seen anyone doing anything out of the ordinary. The closest was a couple getting into a shouting match as they were walking out the door. And this is the southwest corner of West Allis, not in Brookfield. Both are Milwaukee suburbs, but the median income is significantly higher in Brookfield.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Used to be my go-to for kid management: Daddy's having a beer, now go shiat in the tubes or ratfark the  skeeball. The twins would have one sitting up on the rings, catching balls and putting them through the 1000pt hole. Diapers would disappear in the overhead tubes. I felt kinda bad for the new employee who had to shimmy through that hellish Habitrail collecting them.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: jtown: Hell yeah they serve beer.  Why else would parents take their kids there?

I just take mine to the bar


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was totally paranoid about what a germ factory Check E Cheese was prior to the pandemic, no freaking way I would take my kid there now.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
one of these articles once included a quote from a cop who said he responded to more calls to break up fights at chuck e cheese than the biker bar down the street
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
shiat, subby! You actually think people take their kids to those things sober?!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Two incidents involved guns being brandished?

Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?


The kind of people who go to Chuck E Cheese.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: one of these articles once included a quote from a cop who said he responded to more calls to break up fights at chuck e cheese than the biker bar down the street


Also the band at the biker bar has fewer ex-cons in it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
when I was a kid we didn't have any Chunky Cheeses we just played with OURSELVES

/and we liked it
//angry old man
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: when I was a kid we didn't have any Chunky Cheeses we just played with OURSELVES

/and we liked it
//angry old man


So we've just completely abandoned phrasing huh?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Two incidents involved guns being brandished?

Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?

Mickey Mouse settling scores.


I was gonna go with 'a methed-up Ronald McDonald' but yours works too.

Disney or McD's: which has a higher body count?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bthom37: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Two incidents involved guns being brandished?

Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?

Anyone who knows that farking weasel is up to no good.

See below documentary on this topic:
[YouTube video: WILLY'S WONDERLAND Trailer (2021) Nicolas Cage VS Animatronics]


So.... they couldn't get the rights to 5 Nights at Freddie's, or they just decided the movie would drag on if they had to go a full 5 nights?

And I should rewatch From Dusk 'til Dawn
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: when I was a kid we didn't have any Chunky Cheeses we just played with OURSELVES

/and we liked it
//angry old man


Yeah don't do that at Chucky Cheese, you're liable to get put on some kind of list for life; possibly become a Fark headline.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sentient: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Two incidents involved guns being brandished?
Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?

Makes more sense if you imagine they weren't there for a party or anything, they just came for the bar


I thought it was one of those places where you had to bring a kid with you or they wouldn't let you in. Or was that just an urban legend?
 
The Brains
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Two incidents involved guns being brandished?

Who brings a gun to a Chuck E Cheese?


The type of people that shouldn't be having children, yet have the most.

That's always the way it goes. Idiocracy was a prophecy.

And before any accusations of classism, I grew up in deep-red Trump country. I know these people. General Sherman never finished the job.
 
