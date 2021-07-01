 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   Bad: You accidentally pull over a real cop when playing fake cop. WAY worse: He immediately recognizes you because he responded to a domestic violence call involving you a couple of months ago   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad? Worse?

To my point of view this is good and better.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This seems to happen a lot. Think of all the fake cops out there not pulling over real cops and getting caught. Scary.
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a non-sequitur:

"he was a sheriff's deputy who responded to a domestic violence call earlier in the year involving the alleged imposter patrolman.  Bottom line:  the deputy knew the defendant wasn't a member of law enforcement"

He was an alleged domestic abuser and therefore could not also be a cop.

Hmmmm.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: This seems to happen a lot. Think of all the fake cops out there not pulling over real cops and getting caught. Scary.


This happened to a friend of mine, a woman in her mid 50s at the time. Luckily her husband was driving behind her in his car. He pulled over as well and knew at once it was a fake cop because the "cop" car was a POS that our community would never use. Husband called the real cops and they showed up right quick and recognized the fake cop as he had a history of this kind of behavior.
 
dave0821
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On one hand it's pretty stupid to see you have all these fake cops running around
Like really?? What's in your water
On the other hand....
The fake cop police brutality is definitely waaaaay lower
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pert: That's a non-sequitur:

"he was a sheriff's deputy who responded to a domestic violence call earlier in the year involving the alleged imposter patrolman.  Bottom line:  the deputy knew the defendant wasn't a member of law enforcement"

He was an alleged domestic abuser and therefore could not also be a cop.

Hmmmm.


I think it's dependent on whether they were discovered to be domestic abusers before or after they become cops. Before, no badge for you. After, meh.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, domestic violence and playing at cop are both about excersizing dominance over others so you can't be too surprised.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Statistically speaking, it's quite likely the deputy is also a domestic abuser.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He survived?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why would you ever pull over for someone blinking their headlights at you continuously?

My inclination would be not to just to avoid some weirdo looking to get in my face.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn, woulda been a good time for him to "fall" on the way into the car


Into the door frame

20 times
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Walker: This seems to happen a lot. Think of all the fake cops out there not pulling over real cops and getting caught. Scary.

This happened to a friend of mine, a woman in her mid 50s at the time. Luckily her husband was driving behind her in his car. He pulled over as well and knew at once it was a fake cop because the "cop" car was a POS that our community would never use. Husband called the real cops and they showed up right quick and recognized the fake cop as he had a history of this kind of behavior.


So do serial killers and serial rapists.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All Fake Cops Are Bastards
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
string 'em up
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Being a domestic abuser just adds verisimilitude to his claim of being a cop.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Indiegent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
DEFUND FAKE COPS!
But seriously, these yahoos are either the deeply disturbed LEO cosplay type whose insecurities lead them, or the petty grifter type looking for easy money, "I could write you up, say is that a fifty next to you I.D.?"
Not as bad as stolen valour but still messed up.
 
