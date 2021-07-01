 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   NFT of World Wide Web's original source code sells for $5.4 million at auction. No word if it features pop-up ads   (usatoday.com) divider line
29
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NFTs are the digital equivalent to that guy that duct taped a banana to a wall and called it art.
 
vermiis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it come with a box?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Separation of utility from value is nothing new.

Utility only begets you what you can generate from it.

Value depends on scarcity and perception.

Still, I encourage you to invest in DOGE. It's currently in a dip, so you can buy in now when prices are good.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't feature pop-up ads, but it also has no defense whatsoever against malware or other forms of misuse.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for Drew to cash in on the NFT craze....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Time for Drew to cash in on the NFT craze....

[Fark user image 680x575]


Jesus Christ.

That used to be the Fark homepage?

And now we have this impossible to use bullshiat? W T F.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm told that if you squint and look at the source code from just the right angle you can see a hottie dancing.

Let's try it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
www.porn.com  comes in a close second
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: It doesn't feature pop-up ads, but it also has no defense whatsoever against malware or other forms of misuse.


It doesn't. YET.  It will.
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, money laundering is getting easier and easier these days.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: HighlanderRPI: Time for Drew to cash in on the NFT craze....

[Fark user image 680x575]

Jesus Christ.

That used to be the Fark homepage?

And now we have this impossible to use bullshiat? W T F.


You'll get over it.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Time for Drew to cash in on the NFT craze....

[Fark user image image 680x575]


I don't see any foobies. Starting bid: pay me $5.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I'm told that if you squint and look at the source code from just the right angle you can see a hottie dancing.

Let's try it!

[Fark user image 350x576] [View Full Size image _x_]


fragMasterFlash: I'm told that if you squint and look at the source code from just the right angle you can see a hottie dancing.

Let's try it!

[Fark user image 350x576] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Time for Drew to cash in on the NFT craze....

[Fark user image 680x575]


Wow, I miss that layout. That takes me back to freshman year when a buddy introduced me to Fark. Daaaamn I had forgotten what it looked like.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, there's half a million homeless people in the U.S.

But we're ok with someone being so insanely wealthy they can casually buy five and a half million dollars worth of nothing.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: Meanwhile, there's half a million homeless people in the U.S.

But we're ok with someone being so insanely wealthy they can casually buy five and a half million dollars worth of nothing.


It's one of the pieces of evidence when the guillotines roll out
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I should try selling Bonzi Buddy as an NFT.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Meanwhile, there's half a million homeless people in the U.S.

But we're ok with someone being so insanely wealthy they can casually buy five and a half million dollars worth of nothing.


The father of the web has pledged the proceeds to charity.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
where's the source code for porn?
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Queue the copyright trolls.
 
camarugala
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: I should try selling Bonzi Buddy as an NFT.


Don't forget Clippy.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

camarugala: Needlessly Complicated: I should try selling Bonzi Buddy as an NFT.

Don't forget Clippy.


I'd like to.
Thanks a lot.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And I thought my $5.00 bid was overpriced ..
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Meanwhile, there's half a million homeless people in the U.S.

But we're ok with someone being so insanely wealthy they can casually buy five and a half million dollars worth of nothing.


You just don't understand technology.
 
The Brains
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Moose out front: Meanwhile, there's half a million homeless people in the U.S.

But we're ok with someone being so insanely wealthy they can casually buy five and a half million dollars worth of nothing.

You just don't understand technology.


Outside of reading/research and maps, all that technology has done has been to help the rich tighten their grasp on our necks. I remember the internet before unchecked capitalism ruined it.

We had a nice thing there for a while
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I'm told that if you squint and look at the source code from just the right angle you can see a hottie dancing.

Let's try it!

[Fark user image image 350x576]


All I see is a sailboat.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pass.

But let me know when the zombo.com NFT is at auction.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Brains: Smackledorfer: Moose out front: Meanwhile, there's half a million homeless people in the U.S.

But we're ok with someone being so insanely wealthy they can casually buy five and a half million dollars worth of nothing.

You just don't understand technology.

Outside of reading/research and maps, all that technology has done has been to help the rich tighten their grasp on our necks. I remember the internet before unchecked capitalism ruined it.

We had a nice thing there for a while


I'm pretty happy about not dying in the single digits, dentistry, and Zelda.
 
