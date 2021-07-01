 Skip to content
 
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Gingersnap day, so let's see some good snaps of gingers   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
13
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


brown sugar spots too
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was well into my twenties when I realized that ginger snaps weren't really the Candy Corn of the cookie worlds.

True story.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mational Day Calendar?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are ginger snappers ok to post?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lumos, darling.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
cdn.playbuzz.comView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
May I suggest you follow Miss PunnyPennie for the Scots Word of the Day?
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
