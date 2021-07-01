 Skip to content
 
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for July 1 is 'bijou' as in: "There's nothing more terrifying than when an irate beekeeper bijou"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting. Another word I will probably never use.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bless you.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad joke.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it.  Cause I'm not a dad????
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did I think it meant tailed beast?
 
friendlytarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is exactly what my circa 1999 Furby would say over and over
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's play ethnicities!
You be Cajun, I'll Bijou.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bijou.  Look up chicago theatre for different meaning.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue Bayou
Youtube IDBVW4BXZPo
 
KWess
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My French-Canadian father-in-law goes by Bijou.  He hates his actual name, and apparently he was a very cute baby so his whole family always called him that.  Now everyone does.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll stand bijou
I'll stand bijou
Won't let nobody hurt you
I'll stand bijou
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hi, I'm Bijou! (BIJOU!)

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A small cajun restaurant would be a bijou bayou bistro.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Interesting. Another word I will probably never use.


I had an Aunt Bijou. She was about 4'8" and cute as a button with a temper like you wouldn't believe.
 
