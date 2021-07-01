 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1942, the First Battle of El Alamein began, in yet another rare case where the sequel was better than the original   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Erwin Rommel, World War II, Field Marshal Erwin Rommel, Nazi Germany, Benito Mussolini, Second Battle of El Alamein, Axis powers, Afrika Korps  
•       •       •

Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As I recall, the Brits had the cheat codes.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've played that map.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
RolfBlitzer:

Takes. Me. Back.

Hop in a plane and fly to the southernmost position. Either para in or land the plane on the road and hold till the enemy shows. Run to AA and blast them. Good times.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What difficulty level
 
