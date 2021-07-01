 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1997, Hong Kong returned to China, and everyone lived happily ever after if they didn't want a bullet or to be sent to the camps   (history.com) divider line
    Hong Kong, Qing Dynasty, China, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Chinese rule, Hong Kongers, chief executive, People's Republic of China  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all it took was a summer of distracted Western countries to allow China to march in and crush democracy on the island.
 
bthom37
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: And all it took was a summer of distracted Western countries to allow China to march in and crush democracy on the island.


Yeah man, we definitely should have gone to war with China over Hong Kong.  Totally worth it.  There are absolutely no maxims involving a land war in Asia we should pay attention to.

And economic sanctions on China would be economic sanctions on Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and ain't nobody in the US willing to pay that price.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bthom37: We Ate the Necco Wafers: And all it took was a summer of distracted Western countries to allow China to march in and crush democracy on the island.

Yeah man, we definitely should have gone to war with China over Hong Kong.  Totally worth it.  There are absolutely no maxims involving a land war in Asia we should pay attention to.

And economic sanctions on China would be economic sanctions on Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and ain't nobody in the US willing to pay that price.


I am.
 
bthom37
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: bthom37: We Ate the Necco Wafers: And all it took was a summer of distracted Western countries to allow China to march in and crush democracy on the island.

Yeah man, we definitely should have gone to war with China over Hong Kong.  Totally worth it.  There are absolutely no maxims involving a land war in Asia we should pay attention to.

And economic sanctions on China would be economic sanctions on Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and ain't nobody in the US willing to pay that price.

I am.


The owners of those companies aren't.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At the time I wasn't sure about them giving it back. Now I'm sure that they shouldn't have.
Colonialism was terrible but those poor people left behind.
I remember that the "lease" was going to end soon anyway. Probably nothing really to have been done.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unless you have a seat in Congress about all you can do as an individual is challenge US political, academic, and business "authorities", mock Winnie Xi Pooh, and stop buying stuff from Five Star China.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now you got that song stuck in your head.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bthom37: We Ate the Necco Wafers: And all it took was a summer of distracted Western countries to allow China to march in and crush democracy on the island.

Yeah man, we definitely should have gone to war with China over Hong Kong.  Totally worth it.  There are absolutely no maxims involving a land war in Asia we should pay attention to.

And economic sanctions on China would be economic sanctions on Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and ain't nobody in the US willing to pay that price.


I'm so old I remember when Walmart made big noises about buying American and when they got caught smuggling Chinese stuff everyone shrugged.
 
bthom37
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: bthom37: We Ate the Necco Wafers: And all it took was a summer of distracted Western countries to allow China to march in and crush democracy on the island.

Yeah man, we definitely should have gone to war with China over Hong Kong.  Totally worth it.  There are absolutely no maxims involving a land war in Asia we should pay attention to.

And economic sanctions on China would be economic sanctions on Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and ain't nobody in the US willing to pay that price.

I'm so old I remember when Walmart made big noises about buying American and when they got caught smuggling Chinese stuff everyone shrugged.


Yep, I remember that too.  I think at their most 'respectable' moment with that particular scandal they'd send boxes made in America to China for the Chinese manufacturers to put the products in.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bthom37: Sexy Jesus: bthom37: We Ate the Necco Wafers: And all it took was a summer of distracted Western countries to allow China to march in and crush democracy on the island.

Yeah man, we definitely should have gone to war with China over Hong Kong.  Totally worth it.  There are absolutely no maxims involving a land war in Asia we should pay attention to.

And economic sanctions on China would be economic sanctions on Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and ain't nobody in the US willing to pay that price.

I am.

The owners of those companies aren't.


So what? Nationalize their companies if they dont like it.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bthom37: We Ate the Necco Wafers: And all it took was a summer of distracted Western countries to allow China to march in and crush democracy on the island.

Yeah man, we definitely should have gone to war with China over Hong Kong.  Totally worth it.  There are absolutely no maxims involving a land war in Asia we should pay attention to.

And economic sanctions on China would be economic sanctions on Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and ain't nobody in the US willing to pay that price.


don't agree. you got a whole lot of 'muricans not so happy with China in these trying 'rona times. we really don't need most of the $1 crap those retailers offer. communism we can do without. people are treated terribly in China if what we read in the press is true. they deserve better. why first world nations allow such leadership to exist baffles me. people should be as free as the wildlife.
 
bthom37
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lolmao500: bthom37: Sexy Jesus: bthom37: We Ate the Necco Wafers: And all it took was a summer of distracted Western countries to allow China to march in and crush democracy on the island.

Yeah man, we definitely should have gone to war with China over Hong Kong.  Totally worth it.  There are absolutely no maxims involving a land war in Asia we should pay attention to.

And economic sanctions on China would be economic sanctions on Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and ain't nobody in the US willing to pay that price.

I am.

The owners of those companies aren't.

So what? Nationalize their companies if they dont like it.


We didn't even nationalize PPE production last year.  You honestly think the US would nationalize $2.12T of the economy over Hong Kong?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bthom37: lolmao500: bthom37: Sexy Jesus: bthom37: We Ate the Necco Wafers: And all it took was a summer of distracted Western countries to allow China to march in and crush democracy on the island.

Yeah man, we definitely should have gone to war with China over Hong Kong.  Totally worth it.  There are absolutely no maxims involving a land war in Asia we should pay attention to.

And economic sanctions on China would be economic sanctions on Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and ain't nobody in the US willing to pay that price.

I am.

The owners of those companies aren't.

So what? Nationalize their companies if they dont like it.

We didn't even nationalize PPE production last year.  You honestly think the US would nationalize $2.12T of the economy over Hong Kong?


And that it wouldn't trigger a hot war either
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: bthom37: Sexy Jesus: bthom37: We Ate the Necco Wafers: And all it took was a summer of distracted Western countries to allow China to march in and crush democracy on the island.

Yeah man, we definitely should have gone to war with China over Hong Kong.  Totally worth it.  There are absolutely no maxims involving a land war in Asia we should pay attention to.

And economic sanctions on China would be economic sanctions on Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and ain't nobody in the US willing to pay that price.

I am.

The owners of those companies aren't.

So what? Nationalize their companies if they dont like it.


Again, username checks out.
 
