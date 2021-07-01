 Skip to content
'Edible insect farmer' calls their crops 'big lumps of protein,' although detractors say the process isn't exactly cricket
33
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nasty.  I can't imagine I'd ever want to eat an insect farmer.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slimy yet satisfying.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that's the compromise between plant-only meat and something else. We should be grinding up bugs to make burger patties out of them, adding the magic of the heme from the Impossible burgers, and whatever they do to make them taste like beef, and boom. We're set for the future and cows can go fark themselves.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmm....still warm.

Mmmmm....still warm.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: That's nasty.  I can't imagine I'd ever want to eat an insect farmer.


Depends, are they cute?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Helpful picture of a big lump of protein

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder whether insect farming will grow to scale before lab-grown meat production cranks up to the point it becomes common on supermarket shelves.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I always remember the time I was at Cub Scout camp and one instructor was teaching us about bugs. A single black ant had come up to us boys sitting on the tarp below him, and being boys, we squished it. "Oh, that's a scout from this ant farm," the instructor told us. He casually picked it up and ate it. We all "EEWWW'd" and he just chuckled and said it was a good source of protein.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I think that's the compromise between plant-only meat and something else. We should be grinding up bugs to make burger patties out of them, adding the magic of the heme from the Impossible burgers, and whatever they do to make them taste like beef, and boom. We're set for the future and cows can go fark themselves.


The Impossible meatish thing isn't a sustainable option. It was put up solely to cash in on the meatless trend. It eats up at least as much in the way of production than beef, and has a carbon footprint that's too large. A decent veggie burger is way better all around.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: RodneyToady: That's nasty.  I can't imagine I'd ever want to eat an insect farmer.

Depends, are they cute?


If you like diapers, I suppose.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I think that's the compromise between plant-only meat and something else. We should be grinding up bugs to make burger patties out of them, adding the magic of the heme from the Impossible burgers, and whatever they do to make them taste like beef, and boom. We're set for the future and cows can go fark themselves.


This.  Let them process the things into patties, "salisbury steak", mince, and nuggets along the lines of what they do to produce immitation crab from fish, and I'm in... provided you can get down into the $2-a-pound-and-under range.  Don't ask me to crunch through shells, legs, antennae & wings.  You can technically eat shrimp shells & tails, but do you see many people doing it?  Hell to the no.  Make - slight shudder - cricket stock or something if it tastes so good...
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I think that's the compromise between plant-only meat and something else. We should be grinding up bugs to make burger patties out of them, adding the magic of the heme from the Impossible burgers, and whatever they do to make them taste like beef, and boom. We're set for the future and cows can go fark themselves.


If that switch were flipped what would happen to the cows that already exist?
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is from a restaurant in Rochester, NY.  Crickets with the right seasoning are surprisingly delicious.
 
zbtop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: WilderKWight: I think that's the compromise between plant-only meat and something else. We should be grinding up bugs to make burger patties out of them, adding the magic of the heme from the Impossible burgers, and whatever they do to make them taste like beef, and boom. We're set for the future and cows can go fark themselves.

This.  Let them process the things into patties, "salisbury steak", mince, and nuggets along the lines of what they do to produce immitation crab from fish, and I'm in... provided you can get down into the $2-a-pound-and-under range.  Don't ask me to crunch through shells, legs, antennae & wings.  You can technically eat shrimp shells & tails, but do you see many people doing it?  Hell to the no.  Make - slight shudder - cricket stock or something if it tastes so good...


Its fascinating watching people in west africa make basically burger patties out of gazillions of mashed up mosquitos.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: I wonder whether insect farming will grow to scale before lab-grown meat production cranks up to the point it becomes common on supermarket shelves.


Enh.  Chapolines are just fine already:

Enh.  Chapolines are just fine already:


As is Thai food.

As is Thai food.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is this where I infodump my stories from rooming with a biologist doing their PhD in insects as sustainable food comes in? Cause that was 1985.

Mealworms make nice cheezypoofs.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: [Fark user image image 850x637]

This is from a restaurant in Rochester, NY.  Crickets with the right seasoning are surprisingly delicious.


And crispy.

Crickets were also on the menu at Chez GoPee.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, have you ever *really* looked at a shrimp?  Edible insects just need a better marketing department.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: VisualiseThis: RodneyToady: That's nasty.  I can't imagine I'd ever want to eat an insect farmer.

Depends, are they cute?

If you like diapers, I suppose.


Don't kink shame me.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Chthonic Echoes: I wonder whether insect farming will grow to scale before lab-grown meat production cranks up to the point it becomes common on supermarket shelves.

Enh.  Chapolines are just fine already:

[Fark user image 512x341]

As is Thai food.

[Fark user image 513x288]


Agrees.


Agrees.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I mean, have you ever *really* looked at a shrimp?  Edible insects just need a better marketing department.


A Crab Refuses to be Cooked and Knife Fights with the Cook
Youtube WizH5ae9ozw
arm them & market crabs as fighting prey
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Making insects palatable is going to be necessary to sustain our growing population...just a matter of how to do that.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I had a cricket farm in a shed I would perform stand-up routines in it as a futile gesture of brutally autoerotic masochism.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: WilderKWight: I think that's the compromise between plant-only meat and something else. We should be grinding up bugs to make burger patties out of them, adding the magic of the heme from the Impossible burgers, and whatever they do to make them taste like beef, and boom. We're set for the future and cows can go fark themselves.

If that switch were flipped what would happen to the cows that already exist?


One last gigantic barbecue?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Making insects palatable is going to be necessary to sustain our growing population...just a matter of how to do that.


Obviously many of you have never been to  a Mexican mercado.  Chicatanas are in season still, and jumiles have been on the menu since pre Columbian times.  Great cooked in salsa
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gottagopee: WilderKWight: I think that's the compromise between plant-only meat and something else. We should be grinding up bugs to make burger patties out of them, adding the magic of the heme from the Impossible burgers, and whatever they do to make them taste like beef, and boom. We're set for the future and cows can go fark themselves.

The Impossible meatish thing isn't a sustainable option. It was put up solely to cash in on the meatless trend. It eats up at least as much in the way of production than beef, and has a carbon footprint that's too large. A decent veggie burger is way better all around.


Source on that third sentence?
 
discoballer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: WilderKWight: I think that's the compromise between plant-only meat and something else. We should be grinding up bugs to make burger patties out of them, adding the magic of the heme from the Impossible burgers, and whatever they do to make them taste like beef, and boom. We're set for the future and cows can go fark themselves.

If that switch were flipped what would happen to the cows that already exist?


They would be mostly culled, and the remainder would be expensive. Eating beef would become a status symbol.
 
sniderman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zbtop: TheOtherGuy: WilderKWight: I think that's the compromise between plant-only meat and something else. We should be grinding up bugs to make burger patties out of them, adding the magic of the heme from the Impossible burgers, and whatever they do to make them taste like beef, and boom. We're set for the future and cows can go fark themselves.

This.  Let them process the things into patties, "salisbury steak", mince, and nuggets along the lines of what they do to produce immitation crab from fish, and I'm in... provided you can get down into the $2-a-pound-and-under range.  Don't ask me to crunch through shells, legs, antennae & wings.  You can technically eat shrimp shells & tails, but do you see many people doing it?  Hell to the no.  Make - slight shudder - cricket stock or something if it tastes so good...

Its fascinating watching people in west africa make basically burger patties out of gazillions of mashed up mosquitos.


I'm going to have to go ahead and ask you for a source on that grisly example.  Mosquitoes are parasites with human and animal blood in them, which is what makes them marvelous disease vectors.  I don't think they'd make a very safe or healthy food source, abundant or not.  I'm not saying people wouldn't try it, but I can't imagine it working for very long on much of a scale without people getting quite ill, eventually.

Even if that supposition is wrong, that's a whole other kettle of fish.  At least crickets eat vegetation scraps - kitchen garbage, like swine.  The idea of eating bloodsuckers is not appealing at all.  They're not fat and meaty like crickets, either...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: That's nasty.  I can't imagine I'd ever want to eat an insect farmer.


You missed that thread about the woman who pulled honeycomb out with her bare hands.
She had the thread in a frenzy.

Such objectification.

/lulz
 
KB202
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I bought a packet of bbq crickets from a cricket farm in Germany. I'm very pro on the concept, but I'm still working up the nerve to open the packet and try them.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Driedsponge: [Fark user image image 850x637]

This is from a restaurant in Rochester, NY.  Crickets with the right seasoning are surprisingly delicious.


My rule of thumb is that if it takes special seasoning, loads of butter, or a sauce to even be edible, it should not be eaten.
 
