 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   69PWNDU   (local21news.com) divider line
33
    More: Giggity, Nashville woman, state officials, license plate, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. state, Tennessee, Humid subtropical climate  
•       •       •

1411 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2021 at 9:35 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have gone with 77.  That way she gets eight more.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: [64.media.tumblr.com image 400x291]


wademh: [Fark user image 400x291]


You said vaginas twice.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: wademh: [64.media.tumblr.com image 400x291]

wademh: [Fark user image 400x291]

You said vaginas twice.


cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who the fark sues over a license plate?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
year of the moon landing

Oh ffs
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

comrade: Who the fark sues over a license plate?


img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
that's no moon


/gots nuthin.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: wademh: [64.media.tumblr.com image 400x291]

wademh: [Fark user image 400x291]

You said vaginas twice.


'cause of the echo
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because the people in charge are stupid, either there needs to be an open review process and a formal challenge system or we can just eliminate all vanity plates.
I suggest the latter.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Because the people in charge are stupid, either there needs to be an open review process and a formal challenge system or we can just eliminate all vanity plates.
I suggest the latter.


Using guided missiles, for preference.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wademh: GardenWeasel: wademh: [64.media.tumblr.com image 400x291]

wademh: [Fark user image 400x291]

You said vaginas twice.

[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 500x374]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Because the people in charge are stupid, either there needs to be an open review process and a formal challenge system or we can just eliminate all vanity plates.
I suggest the latter.


Vanity plates are stupid, but they are an easy way to make money for the state so they are here to stay.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Because the people in charge are stupid, either there needs to be an open review process and a formal challenge system or we can just eliminate all vanity plates.
I suggest the latter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah, a vanity license plate thread. Time to dust off the classic:

teamjimmyjoe.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: The Irresponsible Captain: Because the people in charge are stupid, either there needs to be an open review process and a formal challenge system or we can just eliminate all vanity plates.
I suggest the latter.

Vanity plates are stupid, but they are an easy way to make money for the state so they are here to stay.


It's probably the best of all options when people happily choose to self tax.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Vanity plates are a rip off. I got one for my motorcycle. I organize large autism awareness bike rallys. And I wanted to honor my son who was killed on a motorcycle. I went down and got ass raped for the first year. The very next year they insisted I pay the same exact fee for renewal. All I was getting handed as the month and year sticker that goes in the upper corner of the plate. Just like every other bike and auto. So why should I have to pay 189 bucks for two stickers that every other year cost me 36 bucks? Because its a vanity plate they said. I could understand the first year being 189 bucks because they had to make the plate etc. But from then on out it cost them no more money nor trouble to make and hand me the stickers than it did anyone else any other year. I opted for a regular plate. Removed the old stickers on the vanity plate. And attached it to the passenger backrest. I encountered 5 cops over the next 9 years and every one of them was totally cool with how I displayed it. Also it gave me the chance to warn others when they asked about the rip off of a vanity plate
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: GardenWeasel: wademh: [64.media.tumblr.com image 400x291]

wademh: [Fark user image 400x291]

You said vaginas twice.

'cause of the echo


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Vanity plates are a rip off. I got one for my motorcycle. I organize large autism awareness bike rallys. And I wanted to honor my son who was killed on a motorcycle. I went down and got ass raped for the first year. The very next year they insisted I pay the same exact fee for renewal. All I was getting handed as the month and year sticker that goes in the upper corner of the plate. Just like every other bike and auto. So why should I have to pay 189 bucks for two stickers that every other year cost me 36 bucks? Because its a vanity plate they said. I could understand the first year being 189 bucks because they had to make the plate etc. But from then on out it cost them no more money nor trouble to make and hand me the stickers than it did anyone else any other year. I opted for a regular plate. Removed the old stickers on the vanity plate. And attached it to the passenger backrest. I encountered 5 cops over the next 9 years and every one of them was totally cool with how I displayed it. Also it gave me the chance to warn others when they asked about the rip off of a vanity plate


It costs the state about 5 cents to make the plate (maybe a dollar, but seriously).  This is nothing but a money grab, period, and it ain't going away because states are horrible at managing money.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Quick!
Let's all go to Urban Dictionary and register this as "The act where in a mutual simultaneous oral sex session, the member of the couple who is on top manages to orgasm first then defecates on the person on the bottom"

/let them pull the license again!
//also, if you are German, I meant no copyright infringement
///and if you really are German I apologize for the cheap shot above
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Because the people in charge are stupid, either there needs to be an open review process and a formal challenge system or we can just eliminate all vanity plates.
I suggest the latter.


Yea, just have them randomized.  What could go wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Knowing my State.......Yupperz they'd ban even the thought........
 
Resin33
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
PWND U? Oh, I know this lady. Her Gamertag is XxX_360NoScope420blazeit_XxX
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, the woman got ratted out by a Betty Bowers wannabe who thought it represented a satanic orgy.

/ It is Nashville, after all
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Myk Ox: The Irresponsible Captain: Because the people in charge are stupid, either there needs to be an open review process and a formal challenge system or we can just eliminate all vanity plates.
I suggest the latter.

Yea, just have them randomized.  What could go wrong.

[Fark user image 500x433]


Well, at least it's past tense, so it's all over with.
 
rfenster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: wademh: [64.media.tumblr.com image 400x291]

wademh: [Fark user image 400x291]

You said vaginas twice.


He likes Vaginas
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

j.lunatic: [Fark user image image 259x194]


Come on, that could be anyone in Congress
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Myk Ox: The Irresponsible Captain: Because the people in charge are stupid, either there needs to be an open review process and a formal challenge system or we can just eliminate all vanity plates.
I suggest the latter.

Yea, just have them randomized.  What could go wrong.

[Fark user image image 500x433]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The lawsuit says the plate combines the year of the U.S. moon landing, 1969, with a common gaming term, written on the license plate as "pwn," and representing the term "pwned," used when a gamer totally "owns" another gamer, utterly defeating them.

media.tenor.com
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.