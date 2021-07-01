 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   For the first time ever in 2020, the newspaper industry earned more money from circulation than advertising. In related news, buy TotalFark today, keep this place going   (local21news.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who reads newspapers anymore?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems like a cheap green light.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Naido: Seems like a cheap green light.


It's the new crypto coin. Generation of a coin comes with every green light. Called the CurtisCoin.

All transactions monitored on the farkchain.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh.
TF is all duplicate links , poop threads, and what did you have for lunch.
And cat memes.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Who reads newspapers anymore?


Newspapers are needed because you can't swat your dog with a blog.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Headline:
For the first time circulation revenue exceeds advertisement revenue.
Reality:
Newspaper advertisement revenue has fallen so much it's now lower than the token circulation revenue.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ok that was a major misjudgment of mine. I truthfully didn't think that would happen.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Meh.
TF is all duplicate links , poop threads, and what did you have for lunch.
And cat memes.


The occasional trainwrecks make it worth it though.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I like the feel of newsprint and the way it stains my hands when I read the Sunday NY Times and Washington Post.

I know most of them are online now, but I have fond memories of turning to the comics page after reading depressing news.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Former newspaper circulation analyst here.  Newspapers got caught in a quadruple whammy in the late 2000s.  Newspapers got paid coming and going.  Companies paid to put ads in the papers and subscribers paid to have those ads delivered them, along with crossword and sudoku puzzles, sports scores, and some words about things going on in the world.  The biggest ad revenue sources were jobs, real estate and cars.  Guess which three economy segments collapsed the hardest in 2007?  Also during this time frame, whammy #4, the internet was raising and clobbering the circulation side of their income.  I described my job as trying to put a positive spin on negative numbers.

The newspaper business hasn't been (ever will be) the same again.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Who reads newspapers anymore?


I do and, until recently, worked for McClatchy.
Daily circulation runs about 2 million at home subscribers.

You do, too. You just read them on a screen, helping to do away with a set of industry related jobs most often filled by people who need work but can't get hired elsewhere.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I subscribed to the Times and the Post 4 years ago because they were doing some in depth journalism. (How much journalism and how much bias is another argument.) I've thought about canceling one of them but really I want to support in depth journalism so I haven't.

/ I've been super impressed by the Time's COVID statistics keeping!!!
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: I subscribed to the Times and the Post 4 years ago because they were doing some in depth journalism. (How much journalism and how much bias is another argument.) I've thought about canceling one of them but really I want to support in depth journalism so I haven't.

/ I've been super impressed by the Time's COVID statistics keeping!!!


If it were me, I'd skip the Post and subscribe to my local paper instead.
Local reporters break more news that impacts you directly than the Post.
 
