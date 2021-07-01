 Skip to content
"Let it blow, let it blow...Can't hold the waves back anymore. ♩ Let it blow, let it bloooow...Turn away and barricade the door. ♩ I don't care what they're going to say. Let the storm rage on. ♩ The flooding never bothered me anyway"
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark man.  July 1st and already a system that far into the Atlantic.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh goodie. I suppose it's time to make sure my generators are working and stock up on essentials.

/Floridaman
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

12349876: Fark man.  July 1st and already a system that far into the Atlantic.


Yep, this pretty rare.  Hurricane Dennis in 2005 was the last July system to come off Cape Verde and landfall in the US.

At this rate, August & September will be interesting

Peach_Fuz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tannhauser
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Glad I moved from Naples
 
