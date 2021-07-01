 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Belgian pilot of a Dutch F-16 ejects just before take-off after mistaking ejection seat lever for the Dutch rudder   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Netherlands, Belgian defence minister Ludivine Dedonder, Belgian pilot, crash tenders, ejection seat, Belgium, Dutch air base, Belgian aircraft  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2021 at 3:50 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"It's my first day!"
"Shut up charles - you're a third-year av vet...."
 
dave0821
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm always surprised when my Belgian waffles pop up
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Let's go Dutch" has another meaning?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dutch Supply Sergeant:  Ya gotta returns that plane in the da same condition of what youse signed fer it
(Lousy Dutch Accent)


/The big bosomed lady with the Dutch accent
//Who tried to change my point of view
///Her ad lib lines were, well rehearsed But my heart cried out for you
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stupid Flanders
 
NightSteel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Today was due to be the last day that F-16s took off from the Leeuwarden base, the Leeuwarder Courant reports."

Wonder if this was an ill-considered attempt to get the squadron lemon (hangar queen) to its new base without having to take it apart and truck it, or fly it there in the back of a cargo plane?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Miserable, fat, Belgian bastards".
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Welp, there goes half their airforce budget up in flames.
 
dave0821
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: "Miserable, fat, Belgian bastards".


Don't hold back
Tell us how you really feel
 
Summa cum loudly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/yGUuugNEUcU
 
Dinodork
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby: It was a Belgian pilot of a Belgian F-16 on a Dutch base. https://aviation-safety.net/wiki​base/264944
 
MIRV888
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Goose was not impressed.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The instructions were written in Luxembourgish.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: "Miserable, fat, Belgian bastards".


dave0821: PhoenixFarker: "Miserable, fat, Belgian bastards".

Don't hold back
Tell us how you really feel


What, like call them the phlegms maybe?  Or the sprouts?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: "the plane was never in the air"  followed by... "The plane went on to fly into a building at the end of the runway"

Someone doesn't know the definition of "fly" I guess.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.