 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newschannel 9)   Mayor wants Hamilton County to buy old McDonald farm; residents react. E I E I O   (newschannel9.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Hamilton County, Town, old McDonald farm, Hamilton, Texas, Mayor, Hamilton County, Texas, Municipality, residents  
•       •       •

578 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2021 at 12:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
With an office here
And a warehouse there
Here a road--There a road
Everything is bulldozed

Old Macdonald's Office Farm,
Available next spring!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there are millions of empty buildings, warehouses, offices and residential in every state of the USA. why do we build more?

i understand banks like having the deeds to empty places because = money somehow.

but why the hell keep building? there are places for lease & for rent.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
𝅘𝅥 old McDonald HAD a farm. EIEIO
The mayor repurposed it for development EIEIO
with an Office Building here, and a green space there
Here a bar, there a car
every where a lot of tar
Old McDonald HAD a farm EIEO 𝅘𝅥
 
electron_wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: there are millions of empty buildings, warehouses, offices and residential in every state of the USA. why do we build more?

i understand banks like having the deeds to empty places because = money somehow.

but why the hell keep building? there are places for lease & for rent.


Industrial sites. In Chattanooga's case, the last major industrial park snagged the VW assembly plant and all of the associated suppliers - thus it's about full (long view).  The remaining (reclaimed) foundry sites are too close to downtown and no one wants heavy industry there (memories of when Chattanooga was the filthiest city in the country).  Local geography and being right smack on the state line really put limits on potential growth. That's a beautiful piece of property and I hate to see it industrialized  - but I understand why they feel they must do this.
 
pdieten
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

electron_wind: The remaining (reclaimed) foundry sites are too close to downtown and no one wants heavy industry there (memories of when Chattanooga was the filthiest city in the country).



That makes sense but is anyone putting in effort to remove and clean up the sites so that something else can go there?
 
electron_wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pdieten: electron_wind: The remaining (reclaimed) foundry sites are too close to downtown and no one wants heavy industry there (memories of when Chattanooga was the filthiest city in the country).


That makes sense but is anyone putting in effort to remove and clean up the sites so that something else can go there?


Yes, initially at least. I'm aware of several projects completed on old foundry property but there remains a large portion so far "un-reclaimed".  I *think* a group of investors is sitting on it - which, from a citizen-viewpoint, kinda sucks- but at least there's no incremental pollution and no active heavy industry downtown.

Chattanooga is interesting  - significant in-town growth - many of those 5-story, blocky apartment buildings and loads of "old brick building reclamation". They just built multiple buildings right next to a decades-old poultry processing plant on the south side - the smells in that area are "unexpected" unless you know what happens in the buildings next door.
 
Double_B
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've been offered a job as the head of old MacDonalds farm.

I'll be the CIEIO
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.