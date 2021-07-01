 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Aaaaaaand...here comes a volcanic eruption in the Philippines   (news.sky.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Volcano, Taal volcano, Luzon, environmental organisation Greenpeace Philippines, danger level of the Taal volcano, central Manila, British Geological Survey, Philippines  
•       •       •

1173 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2021 at 1:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe the ash cloud will tap the snooze button on the global warming for a year or two, like Pinatubo.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all fairness to Taal, I also have volcanic eruptions after eating Filipino food.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog bites man.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been there.  It's a pretty fascinating volcano.   It's actually a volcano on an island, within a very big lake which itself is a volcanic crater.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size



When I went, there was plumes of smoke coming out of the crater lake - the center one.

The funny thing is you can pay for a bucket of balls to drive into the volcano, which of course I did.  There were lots of Korean tourists there and they're crazy about golf.... I assume the golf bit is because of them.

I'm not a Volcanologist, but I blame all those gold balls plugging the crater causing this explosion.  Hope you're satisfied, Korean tourists!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Active Volcano in the Philippines; Taal Volcano
Youtube HahAHl0nAQc
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shouldn't have eaten that last balut.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: I've been there.  It's a pretty fascinating volcano.   It's actually a volcano on an island, within a very big lake which itself is a volcanic crater.

[i.pinimg.com image 485x398]


When I went, there was plumes of smoke coming out of the crater lake - the center one.

The funny thing is you can pay for a bucket of balls to drive into the volcano, which of course I did.  There were lots of Korean tourists there and they're crazy about golf.... I assume the golf bit is because of them.

I'm not a Volcanologist, but I blame all those gold balls plugging the crater causing this explosion.  Hope you're satisfied, Korean tourists!


And seeing as where it is, it's probably a cratera on a bigger island.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2021 is the Year that Just Keeps on Giving.

But at least it will be hard to connect the volcanic eruption with Trump and Global Warming.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: 2021 is the Year that Just Keeps on Giving.

But at least it will be hard to connect the volcanic eruption with Trump and Global Warming.


Trump -> golf -> volcano 🌋

Easy peasy.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH SH*T
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jum never has a second cup of coffee at home...
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the case

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I've been there.  It's a pretty fascinating volcano.   It's actually a volcano on an island, within a very big lake which itself is a volcanic crater.

[i.pinimg.com image 485x398]


When I went, there was plumes of smoke coming out of the crater lake - the center one.

The funny thing is you can pay for a bucket of balls to drive into the volcano, which of course I did.  There were lots of Korean tourists there and they're crazy about golf.... I assume the golf bit is because of them.

I'm not a Volcanologist, but I blame all those gold balls plugging the crater causing this explosion.  Hope you're satisfied, Korean tourists!


Personally I would be worried about the size of the original crater.  That volcano obviously gets constipated fairly badly on occassion, and when it finally lets go...  kiss a huge chunk of the landscape goodbye.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SMB2811: video


This video leaves out a critical issue with the formation of this volcano.

The Eurasian plate is pulling ocean floor down under the volcano with it. This results in eruptions that contain water and air mixed in with the rock.

Hawaii volcanoes are pure rock, so you just get oozing magma.

When you get water and air mixed in, you get extremely violent explosions like seen with Krakatoa.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Taal is pretty active. These evacuations are not nearly unheard of
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So is that East or West of Java?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Duerte will just have it shot or thrown in to a larger volcano.
 
acad1228
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least these tropical volcanoes have names I can pronounce.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: SirEattonHogg: I've been there.  It's a pretty fascinating volcano.   It's actually a volcano on an island, within a very big lake which itself is a volcanic crater.

[i.pinimg.com image 485x398]


When I went, there was plumes of smoke coming out of the crater lake - the center one.

The funny thing is you can pay for a bucket of balls to drive into the volcano, which of course I did.  There were lots of Korean tourists there and they're crazy about golf.... I assume the golf bit is because of them.

I'm not a Volcanologist, but I blame all those gold balls plugging the crater causing this explosion.  Hope you're satisfied, Korean tourists!

Personally I would be worried about the size of the original crater.  That volcano obviously gets constipated fairly badly on occassion, and when it finally lets go...  kiss a huge chunk of the landscape goodbye.


Say hello to Crater Lake.  (Though it is considered active, it hasn't erupted for nearly 5000 years.  That would be the little island in the center of the giant crater that used to be Mount Mazama which blew it's top thousands of years before.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

acad1228: At least these tropical volcanoes have names I can pronounce.


Eyjafjallajökull
 
zimbomba63
‘’ less than a minute ago  
From the picture in the article, "The phreatomagmatic eruption has sparked eruptions."

What the hell does that mean?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.