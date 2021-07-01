 Skip to content
 
(Fox Business)   Happy Canada Day Canadians. Also coincides with Bobby Bonilla Day for Mets fans   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ any excuse to post this.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Happy Canuckistani Day, eh !
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Horray!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This was all made possible by Bernie Madoff
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 626x499]


Yup, same here. I'm in Ottawa so I might head over to the Hill later for solidarity. There's been activity there since the story of the 215 came out.

Parliament Hill Cam
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Happy?

Fark user imageView Full Size


No. Not happy. Not at all, 'eh?'.  No happy here.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 626x499]


we need to make June 30th some sort of indigenous national holiday (named by them). A day to recognize the people who were here first followed by Canada Day
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

theToadMan: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 626x499]

we need to make June 30th some sort of indigenous national holiday (named by them). A day to recognize the people who were here first followed by Canada Day


I'd get behind something like that.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Day of Grievance, and Thought.

Let's change things.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: Happy?

[Fark user image image 850x565]

No. Not happy. Not at all, 'eh?'.  No happy here.


I feel like this would be a mural at the Canadian version of Pawnee
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: Happy?

[Fark user image image 850x565]

No. Not happy. Not at all, 'eh?'.  No happy here.


Folks should start sending that poster to local RCMP detachments.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Happy Canada Day to all of my Canadian brothers and sisters. 🇨🇦 I wish I could be there to celebrate with you all 😞
 
Newfadian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Been celebrating Canada Day for years with somber reflection in the morning, see no reason why we can't reflect nationally as a whole in regards to the residential schools.

Memorial Day (Newfoundland and Labrador)
 
