(Sky.com)   Weekly coronavirus cases in England hit highest level since mid-February. Hey, anyone remember coronavirus?   (news.sky.com) divider line
27
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's that one supposedly sh*tty beer, isn't it? Brexit must have done a bigger number on their breweries than I thought.
 
munkkiniemi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, we should really think about having some kind of big sporting event there.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is it Captain Trips yet?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Corona" virus? Is that the demoncrap hoax that's a big nothingburger? Tell them to stick a light up their asses, I heard that works.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Coronavirus remembers you.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Once we've got everyone vaccinated against COVID, could we get Pfizer and Moderna to produce a rhinovirus vaccine?

No more colds. That would be awesome.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wasn't that like Spuds Mckenzie?

Commercial:  Beach Nerd:  Hey everybody!  I got the Corona Virus! (Aw WOO!)
(Bottles of Corona fly out of his nose.  Women in work wear on the beach get their clothes blown off revealing bikinis) Everyone starts partying

Beach Nerd:  Catch the Corona Virus Today!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cases are growing at 8% a day.... we're still moving sideways in the US, but delta-variant is still rising in frequency, so this is probably a glimpse into our future in mid August or so.
 
eagles95
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
JUST. GET.VACCINATED.YOU. CHUCKLEFARKS
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So I heard some doctors were getting boosters. I had J&J. I go to my nearest vaccine site, with my CDC card, and I explain how some doctors who had J&J were now boosting with mRNA. I asked for a Moderna jab since that's what they had. This  was brand new to them, and after some head nurse consulted somebody behind the scenes, I was told I can't get it. They cited "legal" reasons.

Wtf.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


New cases in the UK outnumber the whole of the EU combined.

Still, Johnson *might* get that trade deal with India, so it will all be worth it.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

eagles95: JUST. GET.VACCINATED.YOU. CHUCKLEFARKS


Delta's virulance means we need a much higher percentage to achieve herd immunity - but the vaccine's effectiveness against Delta means that people do still have an effective means to protect themselves if they choose to do so.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: So I heard some doctors were getting boosters. I had J&J. I go to my nearest vaccine site, with my CDC card, and I explain how some doctors who had J&J were now boosting with mRNA. I asked for a Moderna jab since that's what they had. This  was brand new to them, and after some head nurse consulted somebody behind the scenes, I was told I can't get it. They cited "legal" reasons.

Wtf.


Just go back and tell them that you're getting your first dose of Moderna. It's not like we have a national database.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Coronavirus?
This is the first I'm hearing of it. Is it bad?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Declassify Issue: So I heard some doctors were getting boosters. I had J&J. I go to my nearest vaccine site, with my CDC card, and I explain how some doctors who had J&J were now boosting with mRNA. I asked for a Moderna jab since that's what they had. This  was brand new to them, and after some head nurse consulted somebody behind the scenes, I was told I can't get it. They cited "legal" reasons.

Wtf.

Just go back and tell them that you're getting your first dose of Moderna. It's not like we have a national database.


Yup. Said I never had covid to  get my two shots instead of one.

Hell if you wanted, you could get 2 shots of every vaccines and nobody would know
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: So I heard some doctors were getting boosters. I had J&J. I go to my nearest vaccine site, with my CDC card, and I explain how some doctors who had J&J were now boosting with mRNA. I asked for a Moderna jab since that's what they had. This  was brand new to them, and after some head nurse consulted somebody behind the scenes, I was told I can't get it. They cited "legal" reasons.

Wtf.


head to Turkey
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Coronavirus?
This is the first I'm hearing of it. Is it bad?


Nah.  It's just like the flu.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: So I heard some doctors were getting boosters. I had J&J. I go to my nearest vaccine site, with my CDC card, and I explain how some doctors who had J&J were now boosting with mRNA. I asked for a Moderna jab since that's what they had. This  was brand new to them, and after some head nurse consulted somebody behind the scenes, I was told I can't get it. They cited "legal" reasons.

Wtf.


A doctor can prescribe off-label, a nurse cannot. Maybe you can find a doctor who would order it?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: stevenboof: Declassify Issue: So I heard some doctors were getting boosters. I had J&J. I go to my nearest vaccine site, with my CDC card, and I explain how some doctors who had J&J were now boosting with mRNA. I asked for a Moderna jab since that's what they had. This  was brand new to them, and after some head nurse consulted somebody behind the scenes, I was told I can't get it. They cited "legal" reasons.

Wtf.

Just go back and tell them that you're getting your first dose of Moderna. It's not like we have a national database.

Yup. Said I never had covid to  get my two shots instead of one.

Hell if you wanted, you could get 2 shots of every vaccines and nobody would know


Wait, are you folks in the US or the UK?

The US just has somebody scribble on a card with no database whatsoever.  I'm pretty sure the UK is actually tracking who gets the vaccine.

/in theory, this is an UK thread, per the headline
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My main thought on getting a second vaccine is how much am I gonna pay for it, cuz I know my insurance will (eventually) notice it even if the shot administrators have no clue.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yawn. Another day, another dozen pathetic media fear-mongering stories.

I suppose a lot of people still care about covid, but I certainly don't. It's been back to normal for me for months now. Plus, even better is that in my state, the state supreme court ruled that the governor can no longer unilaterally declare a public health emergency and enact restrictions without the legislature's approval. That's a much needed check and balance that should keep a lot of this nonsense from happening again.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flab: Somaticasual: Coronavirus?
This is the first I'm hearing of it. Is it bad?

Nah.  It's just like the flu.


Except the flu can't be cured with bleach and lightbulbs.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The US just has somebody scribble on a card with no database whatsoever. I'm pretty sure the UK is actually tracking who gets the vaccine.


That's not really true. They ask for insurance information so they can bill your insurance, which also gets it added to your medical record. Maybe not right away, but eventually - and if someone sees extra doses, they'll start to ask questions...
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: My main thought on getting a second vaccine is how much am I gonna pay for it, cuz I know my insurance will (eventually) notice it even if the shot administrators have no clue.


It's free.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
blondambition:

It's free.

The care giver does track down your insurance, your insurance reports it to the government, the government reimburses the insurer, the insurer pays the care giver.

It is not free, you just (shouldn't) notice the transaction you cause. There were a number of hickups in the system back in March/May where people were sometimes getting billed and had to call their insurarance and say "what the hell???" to get it fixed.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

exqqqme: [Fark user image image 500x290]


I remember Vera Lynn.
 
