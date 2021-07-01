 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   A likkered-up Bill Gates at a "gentlemen's club" then naked and bouncing and frolicking at his pool party with the strippers? Welcome to Fark, your window into the how the other half lives... wait this was 30 years ago?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the guy who ran Microsoft, he really liked to Partyhard...
 
jdlenke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can go with the the other Bill's

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary? Seems cool to me. I would've never thought he was a normal person.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have Blue Balls of Death after picturing that.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he liked to skinnydip. I wonder if he also liked to Ski Free
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Scary? Seems cool to me. I would've never thought he was a normal person.


This.  Nothing scary about that behavior.  Actually seems to make him borderline relatable.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this supposed to make people dislike him?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if I had BG money I'd be knee deep in trim and cannabis on a daily basis. a mansion und a yacht, cartoons on the big screen, pizza flown in from NY Pizzerias. all that and more would be mine, because The Price Is Right.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young wealthy male who worked a metric farkton wanting to blow off some steam with his status?

Why the hell not?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: He can go with the the other Bill's

[Fark user image 292x173]


The cancel patrol is up early
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the participants over the age of consent, there voluntarily and free to leave at any time?

If yes, then what is the problem?
 
entitygm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Scary? Seems cool to me. I would've never thought he was a normal person.


OMG a young techie who found success and major money in his 30s got drunk and partied with a bunch of strippers???  The shame! The horror!
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, look at my bank account!  I never thought I would make so much.  Time to make a PB & J and PARTY!

He did exactly what anyone would.  Why not?  Who's gonna say no?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creidiki: Were the participants over the age of consent, there voluntarily and free to leave at any time?

If yes, then what is the problem?


Because some find it fun to kinkshame

Subby you shouldn't be so judgemental we all know about your erotic lactation fetish
 
Ishkur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, he was the world's richest man.

Let him cut loose with a private harem every now and then.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not surprised that he couldn't hold his liquor.

Did he bring any Magic Mike's for the ladies? Or would that have made the guys look too micro and soft?
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Creidiki: Were the participants over the age of consent, there voluntarily and free to leave at any time?

If yes, then what is the problem?

Because some find it fun to kinkshame

Subby you shouldn't be so judgemental we all know about your erotic lactation fetish


Now I'm worried about your daughter.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Funny that they brought up transportation.

If I was him I would have my driver bring my party bus on those nights so everyone had a ride to my house.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You're all missing the point.

Robert X. Cringely.

That has to be a fake name, right?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This just in, young, wealthy, single guy likes to have a good time. Film at 11.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not that I have any desire to see a nekkid Mr. Gates, but I bet those parties were a hoot.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The other half?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Judging 1989 by the standards of 2015+ neoprudes will never end up well.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I had Gates money, there'd be a hooker that followed me around constantly (like you see with bodyguards), another hooker just to carry and apply bumps of blow to the first hooker's ass, and a 3rd hooker as backup, in case something happened to either of the first two hookers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jdlenke: [Fark user image image 425x408]


Well I can't speak for Bill, but me personally
defensesystems.comView Full Size

I use an 8 inch floppy.

/I guess what I'm inadvertently saying is that I'm old?
 
FF Goose
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If everyone consented, who cares?

I would do the same thing... Probably every night.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh noes! A single rich guy went to private parties with industry insiders and drank alcohol and then invited strippers back to his awesome bachelor pad, and was undecided for a while to marry and potentially take away from his industry changing, billionaire making company? Find out more gossip from his soon to be ex-wife and others who confirm the story as true!

Isn't divorce awesome?

Personally, I'd be mad at Bill Gates if I *didn't* hear this story. I didn't want to know, but good for him.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The panties would come flying off when Bill would offer a peek at his Windows 2000 beta code.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While I won't shame Bill for his partying younger years, I'm a bit surprised at how enthusiastic y'all are about strippers and hookers.

Tell you what, if I had Bill Gates money I don't think freelance sex workers would be where I'd choose to blow off steam.
 
Obfuscatory_Drivel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nirbo: You're all missing the point.

Robert X. Cringely.

That has to be a fake name, right?


https://youtu.be/toSRmKKiosQ

He did a great documentary about Bill et al. in the 90's. Check it out.
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great moralizing article here. I am glad that Bill Gates was the only person who liked drinking too much and sleeping around when he was younger. Truly the worst human being who ever lived. Praise Jesus that he is the only monster who ever walked the Earth with these issues.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It is truly a magical person that can get almost all Farkers to take Bill Gates' side.

These are interesting times.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On more than one occasion, during nights he wasn't working his usual 17-hour days, he invited friends and dancers from local all-nude nightclubs to swim naked at his Laurelhurst bachelor pad overlooking Lake Washington, James Wallace, who wrote two biographies on Gates, said.

"Gates himself rounded up the girls and brought them over there," Wallace said. "I don't know if he physically transported them or if he just told them where to show up."

Odd that such a notable and illustrious biographer such as James Wallace, who also happens to have penned such classic works as "Coding HTML & CSS Basics," "5C5S6 iPhone Made Easy," "Accounting Problems and How to Solve Them (College Outline)," and, of course, the sadly now out-of-stock classic, "Zombie Theorem: The Culling (Book 1)," would have to be told this, but generally speaking if you write or speak the words "Gates himself rounded up the girls and brought them over there," it then does not logically follow to say "I don't know if he physically transported them or if he just told them where to show up." See, the "Gates...brought them over there" part of that statement means, according of the definitions of the words used, the way the words are ordered in the sentence, and generally accepted rules on how to translate English, that Gates (being Bill Gates, the subject of the sentence) brought (i.e., make available or, indeed, transport over whatever required distance, a past tense of "to bring") them (a collective pronoun referring back to "the girls," the sentence's direct object mentioned earlier in the sentence) over there (a prepositional phrase identifying where the verb's action is being directed, in this case, referring to Bill Gates' house/pool). If you use those words in that way and then say, essentially, "but maybe he did not transport them and instead just issued and invitation and told them where to go," you've basically just admitted that what you just said, literally seconds ago, was complete bullshiat.

Which pretty much sums up what should be expected of his "biographies."
 
