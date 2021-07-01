 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Maybe we'll start taking this heat thing seriously now that New York City is about to lose power   (gizmodo.com) divider line
20
    More: Unlikely, New York City, Temperature, Power outage, New Yorkers' phones, Wednesday afternoon, oppressive heat wave, electricity grid, electricity outages  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2021 at 8:05 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The reason why New York City power outages are better than everyone else's power outages is because of the water.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was hoping for a more dry humor.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everything is abstract until it affects you personally.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
article: 'more than 3,000 residents without power,'

So that is  0.04 % of NYC's population?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hell's kitchen indeed.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Heat thing?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: The reason why New York City power outages are better than everyone else's power outages is because of the water.


When you put a schmear of cream cheese on the transformers... *chef's kiss*

/Maybe sometime in our lifetime we'll invest in the energy grid... Doubt it.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And what are we supposed to do about it now? The time for action was decades ago.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Heat thing?
[Fark user image 850x337]


That's still around
 
eKonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Waiting for one of Texas's brilliant leaders to chime in about the failures of NY's power grid, and how being more boot-strappy and independent would fix everything...
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This sort of thing makes me wish I had sprung for the batteries for my solar panels.

It will suck to have plenty of power on my roof that is just shut off because the grid is down.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If NYC wasn't such a black hole sucking the power and money out of the rest of NY state, then maybe the state could have afforded to keep their recently shuttered nuke plant online, and spin up a couple more...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe cutting some of the lights off in Times Square might help
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stories like this make me happy to live in fly over country.... out in the country.... with a back up generator.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe turn off a few giant video billboards first?
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Maybe cutting some of the lights off in Times Square might help


Or a few datacenter, lots and lots of those in the NYC area sucking down a ton of power. I'm sure folks can live with getting their Netflix or Google answer a few ms slower from a DC in an area not about to collapse their grid.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everyone talks about the weather, but no one does anything about it.
 
Stibium
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: drjekel_mrhyde: Maybe cutting some of the lights off in Times Square might help

Or a few datacenter, lots and lots of those in the NYC area sucking down a ton of power. I'm sure folks can live with getting their Netflix or Google answer a few ms slower from a DC in an area not about to collapse their grid.


I'd love it if some traders had to take the day off. 😄
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reality: Yesterday's news, power consumption went down almost immediately after a text alert to conserve power went out, only a few areas lost power and the weather is already cooling down.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.