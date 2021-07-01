 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Registered sex workers in Germany dropped sharply during pandemic, although it's believed many continued their jobs under the table   (apnews.com) divider line
    Prostitution, sex workers, shut brothels, German authorities  
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows that you social distanced during the pandemic. Use a safety barrier.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have bern a crowded table.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno about the time frame involved, not holy jebus they were out in force last weekend.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's usually the sex workers customers that are trying to find jobs. HJ's, BJ's, ZJ's...
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

corq: Subby:

[Fark user image 501x444]


Every time I see that meme it makes me happy to know Steffi Graf found a new calling after tennis.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was there a corresponding rise in seamstresses?

/Seattle knows a lil bout that
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That always Sux when that happens....!!!!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This pandemic has brought more than one industry to its knees
 
rfenster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I didn't realize that Germany had 8,800 Romulans as registered sex workers prior to the pandemic.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Was there a corresponding rise in seamstresses?

/Seattle knows a lil bout that


Ankh-Morpork knows more.
 
