(Sky.com)   England fans won't be able to boo their own team on Saturday due to Italian quarantine restrictions   (news.sky.com) divider line
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imokaywiththis.jpg
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, boo crying girls on your own farking time, just stay off Twitter when you do it, you mutants.
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Any excuse to keep a trainload of English soccer hooligans out of the country.

/ this is a better excuse than usual though.
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They do seem to exhibit opinions very strongly...
 
