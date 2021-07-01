 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   BBC News confuses Bill Cosby with Bill Clinton in hilarious but understandable slip-up   (metro.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm, Bill Clinton, Supreme Court of the United States, unfortunate mistake, presenter Huw Edwards, Bill Cosby, BBC News report, President of the United States, 83-year-old  
626 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 01 Jul 2021 at 11:14 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
liveabout.com
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It wasn't a slip up.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone over at Fox News is throwing a massive fit.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Harry and Meghan news must be light today
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, in fairness, all rich people look the same.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

 
AnyName
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
With proper planning he could have avoided jail




 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's called a "Freudian slip".
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Someone over at Fox News is throwing a massive fit.


I think you mean CNN. Every pundit at Fox News is probably doing cartwheels and celebrating the gift of such easy material for tonight's screed.
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

 
docilej
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
six of one...half a dozen of the other...
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Say there, for this article, was that Bill Cosby or Bill Clinton?"

"The one whose initials are B.C."
"So, which one?"

"The one who was beloved in America for a time."
"Yes, so, which one?"

"The old, rich guy who was often on the television many years ago."
"Ok, so which one?"

"The one who some people said, 'He could be our first Black president'."
"Mmm hmm, but which one?"

"The one who publicly got into trouble over illicit sex with all those women."
"Oh bloody hell, which one?!?"

"The one who - "
"Never mind, I'll just go with whatever."
 
invictus2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AnyName: With proper planning he could have avoided jail





 VINCE FOSTER!!




 
