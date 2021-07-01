 Skip to content
Today's Slatesplanation involves lesbian strippers changing the male exotic dancing world
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait, lesbian strippers are supposed to be rare?

Oh butch lesbians, okay sure why not?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're women [who] dance in a masculine way."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does that meme go about attention and curiosity?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, everyone fantasizes about

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about DIY furniture restoration.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, like Flexxx, she employs a seamstress who makes her custom outfits, like the green sparkly jacket and matching assless chaps she wears when she's in her "Kaution" persona.

Perhaps someone should explain to Slate what chaps are.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: I thought this was going to be about DIY furniture restoration.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: PirateKing: I thought this was going to be about DIY furniture restoration.

[Fark user image 350x500]


That lady should've quilted while she was ahead!
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the article was going to say these lesbian woman were popular as male dancers because they had a penis... because they were born as men
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's false hope already. Does actually being a lesbian make much of a difference?
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

macadamnut: PirateKing: I thought this was going to be about DIY furniture restoration.

[Fark user image image 350x500]


While starts stripping in their 50s?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Wait, lesbian strippers are supposed to be rare?


I knew a stripper once who complained about being pressured to do fake lesbian stuff on stage.  Nice lady, but I don't think she quite understood she was a performer and didn't have to actually be sexually aroused by the work.  I'm pretty sure she did a lot of fake heterosexual stuff she wasn't into... after all, that was her primary source of income.

I suspect lesbian strippers are more or less as common as lesbian non-strippers, and I will accept donations to fund a national strip club tour so I can do a proper survey if you want me to back up that suspicion.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I mean, it's false hope already. Does actually being a lesbian make much of a difference?


It makes a huge difference. Lesbians are much more willing to present as butch because the usual attacks such as calling them a 'dyke' are met with shrugs and "Well, ya know..." instead of upsetting them.

Lesbians are much more willing (and frankly able) to step outside of performative femininity expected of women. Likewise they have better insight into what other women want and desire than heterosexual women who 'fit' better into their heteronormative gender roles.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Wait, lesbian strippers are supposed to be rare?

Oh butch lesbians, okay sure why not?


Many Farkers don't frequent male strip clubs ever so, we're taking Slate's word for it that dom lesbian strippers are becoming more and more common in male strip clubs.

But I feel like that was the whole boring point of the article so I got nothing out of it.  They should have talked about how women reluctantly go into strip clubs but leave and get all grabby
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Somaticasual: I mean, it's false hope already. Does actually being a lesbian make much of a difference?

It makes a huge difference. Lesbians are much more willing to present as butch because the usual attacks such as calling them a 'dyke' are met with shrugs and "Well, ya know..." instead of upsetting them.

Lesbians are much more willing (and frankly able) to step outside of performative femininity expected of women. Likewise they have better insight into what other women want and desire than heterosexual women who 'fit' better into their heteronormative gender roles.


Fair,. and very well thought out, counterpoint in terms of stripper psychology...
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I mean, it's false hope already. Does actually being a lesbian make much of a difference?


From my perspective that doesn't change the odds at all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Interesting idea. Male stripper shows are mostly buff white guys that tantalize the drunk ladies. Throwing in a non-white lesbian that is doing an aggressive dance aimed at the ladies as well actually kind of works too. It isn't a deep dark secret that bachelorette parties are known for a bit of experimentation.

Naturally the opposite isn't true. Guys at regular strip clubs don't want to see a twink shaking his ass on stage.

I think the reason is that regular strippers are emulating what the men are already interested in while male strippers are selling a pure fantasy. That's why women go to see male strippers only as an event while the sad crowd at the local strip-club are in there a few times every month.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: I thought the article was going to say these lesbian woman were popular as male dancers because they had a penis... because they were born as men


... and then "became" women? I think your terminology is a bit out of whack.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

madgonad: Interesting idea. Male stripper shows are mostly buff white guys that tantalize the drunk ladies. Throwing in a non-white lesbian that is doing an aggressive dance aimed at the ladies as well actually kind of works too. It isn't a deep dark secret that bachelorette parties are known for a bit of experimentation

.

I've known a couple of guys that worked as strippers and they were both black..... that's the deep dark secret your wife/girlfriend doesn't want you to know
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 352x550]


I'll take the tall one.
The blond one looks like a Terminator.
Oh what the hell, the lap dance might be interesting with her.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Somaticasual: I mean, it's false hope already. Does actually being a lesbian make much of a difference?

It makes a huge difference. Lesbians are much more willing to present as butch because the usual attacks such as calling them a 'dyke' are met with shrugs and "Well, ya know..." instead of upsetting them.

Lesbians are much more willing (and frankly able) to step outside of performative femininity expected of women. Likewise they have better insight into what other women want and desire than heterosexual women who 'fit' better into their heteronormative gender roles.


Same with effeminate gay men. It's the people in society who live by implicitly (and often explicitly) challenging established gender norms that empower others, because of their visibility. We need flamboyant gay men and we need Dykes on Bikes, because it makes it easier for everyone to exist.

"Normal" gays don't make the world safe for others, not that it's their job. They're just living life, and that's fine. It's the really queer that make the world better and safer, the ones who can't hide it, the ones who won't hide it. They make it easier for all other queer people to exist, and they make it easier for straight people to buck gender norms, too.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: EvilEgg: Wait, lesbian strippers are supposed to be rare?

Oh butch lesbians, okay sure why not?

Many Farkers don't frequent male strip clubs ever so, we're taking Slate's word for it that dom lesbian strippers are becoming more and more common in male strip clubs.

But I feel like that was the whole boring point of the article so I got nothing out of it.  They should have talked about how women reluctantly go into strip clubs but leave and get all grabby


We have two male strip clubs here. One of them is "classier" and the other is more standard grimy stripper fare. I rarely go to the latter because I'm not particularly interested in tipping or lap dances, and if you're not entirely focused on the dancers it's boring otherwise.

The other one I rarely go to because it tends to get overrun with squealing drunk women and their overly protective boyfriends. I get enough of that in gay bars as it is.

/go home, straights.
//or to like literally any other bar.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ifky: [i.imgflip.com image 675x500]


WTH happened to that guy's face?
 
