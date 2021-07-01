 Skip to content
 
(Twitch.tv)   5:30 PM Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream: Fireworks margarita cookie sex toy trifecta edition. Related: anyone ever put anything up their nose as a kid?
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anyone ever put anything up their nose?  Relevant to one of the stories
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Drew: Anyone ever put anything up their nose?  Relevant to one of the stories



I got old and bought a nose hair trimmer. I guess I got boring, too.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Drew: Anyone ever put anything up their nose?  Relevant to one of the stories


I don't recall doing so, but back when my son was a toddler he decided it was a good idea to put large curd cottage cheese up his nose. His pediatrician had to remove it after several unsuccessful attempts by me.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Look, I was in a band, we did all sorts of things back then.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whadda you think?
 
