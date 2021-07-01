 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Canada Day isn't canceled but has a very different feel this year. Indigenous MPP Sol Mamakwa delivers a message about reflection and what the nation needs to do moving forward   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How do they handle this kind of thing in Canada?  In America, we just yell at people for trying to make us feel guilty by reminding of us transgressions we've spent years ignoring.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, this wouldn't even get to the "meh" stage in the United States with the hyperjingoistic patriotism. Anyone not celebrating with fireworks and the Red White Blue and shouting MURRICA FARK YEAH would be declared Antifa and hating Murrica and Jesus.

/and OANN/NewsMax would lead the charge
 
D135
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How do they handle this kind of thing in Canada?  In America, we just yell at people for trying to make us feel guilty by reminding of us transgressions we've spent years ignoring.


Quiet, somber reflection and then throw in a few "sorrys".  Maybe deflect and throw some blame at the Catholic church if you're feeling extra frisky.
 
Sass-O-Rev [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I will be hanging an orange shirt from the front porch railing today.

(For American readers, this is the national symbol of mourning, recognizing all the children, both survivors and victims of the Indian Residential Schools)
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
. . . or burn a Catholic church.  Whatever's convenient.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How do they handle this kind of thing in Canada?  In America, we just yell at people for trying to make us feel guilty by reminding of us transgressions we've spent years ignoring.


See:  Columbus Day
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How do they handle this kind of thing in Canada?  In America, we just yell at people for trying to make us feel guilty by reminding of us transgressions we've spent years ignoring.


If the other threads are indicative, some Canadians will just say "The US is worse".

And as others have pointed out, all this information has been known for years and years.  So it isn't like finding these graves just unleashed a dirty secret.  It has been out there, the government admitted to it years ago.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How do they handle this kind of thing in Canada?  In America, we just yell at people for trying to make us feel guilty by reminding of us transgressions we've spent years ignoring.


Hell, we put up statues of the people responsible.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Canada's moving forward?  Not in that k-car they aren't, eh?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1) Expel the Catholic Church and its Clergy.

2) Stop murdering First Nations people.

3) Check all the "special" schools that are hiding bodies, and return the remains for proper burial.

/Hate this garbage in the US too
//Fark racists of all locations
///Not in the fun way (the farking, not the racism...)
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: . . . or burn a Catholic church.  Whatever's convenient.


I expect many to be up in flames today. If last days are of any indication. All due to fireworks malfunctions of course.

Today, today is not a day of celebration. We can celebrate Canada Day when all Canadians are equal and we do not commingle Invisible Sky Wizard LARPers wishes with reality. Today we reflect on what the effort entails to get us there.
 
