Google an ICE officer's patch and find out it's a white supremacist one, not a union one? That's a mistrial & 11k fine for contempt. Fine for the officer lying in court? Haha nope
8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
7 hours ago  
FTFA:

"It's one of the most extreme punishments ever meted out to a U.S. juror who breached court instructions prohibiting internet research, according to John Browning of Spencer Fane, who has written extensively about jurors, social media and the internet. Judges in the U.S., Browning said by email, have typically punished jurors with smaller fines or community service, even when their Google searches or social media posts have resulted in mistrials. (A juror in the U.K., by contrast, was sentenced in 2011 to eight months in jail for corresponding with a defendant on Facebook during jury deliberations in the defendant's drug trial.)

The whopping New Jersey penalty, Browning said, "represents an attempt to have the offending juror's fine for contempt at least approximate the cost to the justice system." "

Damn.

So, how come the prosecutors didn't research the Nazi patch?
 
snowblur
7 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: So, how come the prosecutors didn't research the Nazi patch?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
6 hours ago  
The picture in the article is a Reuters stock photo.  Anyone have a picture of the patch in question?
 
Gordon Bennett
6 hours ago  

foo monkey: The picture in the article is a Reuters stock photo.  Anyone have a picture of the patch in question?


Are we sure that isn't it? It certainly looks like a white supremacist patch to me.
 
cman
6 hours ago  
Ahh, the American justice system!

Where the guilty walk free and the innocent get farked
 
NotCodger
3 hours ago  
The article never says if the juror was right. Not everything on the internet is true (Really!). The patch may have been okay, despite what the juror found on Google.
 
Aar1012
1 hour ago  
To get it out of the way from the inevitable:

Yes, the juror was wrong for doing research outside the presented facts of the case. That is something to be upset about. However, it should also be upsetting that an ICE Officer has a farking white supremacist patch on their uniform and it was lied about under oath.

You can be upset about both and just raising the "wElL tHe jUrOR vIoLaTEd A cOuRt oRdER!" Ignores the fact that someone lied under oath and wasn't punished.

/Someone is still going to raise that point and ignore the fact an officer was proudly displaying their white supremacist beliefs on their uniform
 
nmrsnr
1 hour ago  
Why do we presume the juror was right?

From all we know he got his info from Yahoo! Answers, or Fark.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
7 minutes ago  

cman: Ahh, the American justice system!

Where the guilty walk free and the innocent get farked


Despite all its supposed wealth, America acts like a 3rd-world country.
 
Bslim
7 minutes ago  
You can sure as hell always count on the Fark racist shiatbag brigade to do the "just asking questions" bit.
 
pueblonative
7 minutes ago  
Yeah, jurors aren't allowed to play Sherlock Holmes. They are there to judge the veracity of what is presented.
 
bthom37
7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tactical chud patch.

Also shares the same name as Mike Pompeo's "Totally Not Brownshirts" organization.

Who produce VERY NORMAL drawings like this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
4 minutes ago  
Also, the endless humor of super tacticool chuds referring to themselves as "pipehitters" will never get old.

Yes, the combo of tacticool and crystal meth is terrifying, but definitely not for the reasons they think.
 
neongoats
2 minutes ago  

bthom37: [Fark user image 549x1054]

Tactical chud patch.

Also shares the same name as Mike Pompeo's "Totally Not Brownshirts" organization.

Who produce VERY NORMAL drawings like this.
[Fark user image 786x414]


Lmao. Right wingers. So predictably nazi.
 
bthom37
2 minutes ago  

bthom37: [Fark user image 549x1054]

Tactical chud patch.

Also shares the same name as Mike Pompeo's "Totally Not Brownshirts" organization.

Who produce VERY NORMAL drawings like this.
[Fark user image 786x414]


Also note they claim Charlottesville as one of their 'battle honors'.  You know, the one where a bunch of white supremacists held their tiki torch march, and one drove his car into a crowd the following day?

Yeah, they're white supremacists.

Remarkable how Reuters brushed over all this info just so they could repeat many times how jurors can't google things.
 
cloverock70
2 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"It's one of the most extreme punishments ever meted out to a U.S. juror who breached court instructions prohibiting internet research, according to John Browning of Spencer Fane, who has written extensively about jurors, social media and the internet. Judges in the U.S., Browning said by email, have typically punished jurors with smaller fines or community service, even when their Google searches or social media posts have resulted in mistrials. (A juror in the U.K., by contrast, was sentenced in 2011 to eight months in jail for corresponding with a defendant on Facebook during jury deliberations in the defendant's drug trial.)

The whopping New Jersey penalty, Browning said, "represents an attempt to have the offending juror's fine for contempt at least approximate the cost to the justice system." "

Damn.

So, how come the prosecutors didn't research the Nazi patch?


Because they weren't prosecuting the ICE agent.
 
AngryTeacher
1 minute ago  
This just ruined 12 Angry Men for me.
 
WastrelWay
less than a minute ago  
A complete dumbass. Fisrst he violates the judge's orders, and then he thinks that the standard symbols of the USA are white supremacist. Mistrial, throw him in jail until the next trial is finished.
 
