(Some Guy)   As God as my witness, I thought Turkey wasn't a backwards misogynistic hell hole. Guess I was wrong   (saltwire.com) divider line
44
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why would you think that? Erdoğan was part of a  global wave of cartoonishly regressive authoritarian right wing demagogues that surged into power in the last decade.  His rise further represented a move backwards towards religious fundamentalism that was accompanied by false claims of a coup which was used to purge not only his direct political rivals but wide swaths of the country's intellectuals.

And if you're pathetically uninterested in world affairs generally, perhaps you would have noticed activity in Turkey because the US had been waging military activity in Iraq right next door, with this shift towards fundamentalism being partly a consequence of that activity. Or if you can't draw such obvious conclusions perhaps you would have noted out of self-interest as the Kurdish population which was the only group within Iraq that was somewhat sympathetic to US presence there also extends into Turkey. The rise of Erdoğan included an increase in oppression of this important group of allies. All of this occurring during a rise in activity of ISIL which  was simultaneously a threat to the US staying or leaving Iraq.

You think you would have noticed.

And if you didn't notice it happening, you might have noticed the follow-up when the last President played cosy with Erdoğan with a sudden withdrawal of US forces from Syria amidst the fact that he had personal investment conflicts in the area. That and the sick abandonment of US allies --- again including ethnically Kurdish people --- in the area, many of which were subsequently slaughtered.

So don't use the word "thought" to accompany such grossly ignorant musings. Even as an attempted joke, it falls flat.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Perhaps a bunch of people rom California can move over there (it's cheaper to live you know) and help change the political climate. 🙄
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: Why would you think that?


Literally the first thought that formed in my mind when I read the headline.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: So don't use the word "thought" to accompany such grossly ignorant musings. Even as an attempted joke, it falls flat.


Headline is a paraphrasing of a well known TV comedy line.

/Erdogan still an asshole.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Femicide has surged in Turkey, with one monitoring group logging roughly one per day in the last five years."

Dafuq is wrong with these people?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Why would you think that? Erdoğan was part of a  global wave of cartoonishly regressive authoritarian right wing demagogues that surged into power in the last decade.  His rise further represented a move backwards towards religious fundamentalism that was accompanied by false claims of a coup which was used to purge not only his direct political rivals but wide swaths of the country's intellectuals.

And if you're pathetically uninterested in world affairs generally, perhaps you would have noticed activity in Turkey because the US had been waging military activity in Iraq right next door, with this shift towards fundamentalism being partly a consequence of that activity. Or if you can't draw such obvious conclusions perhaps you would have noted out of self-interest as the Kurdish population which was the only group within Iraq that was somewhat sympathetic to US presence there also extends into Turkey. The rise of Erdoğan included an increase in oppression of this important group of allies. All of this occurring during a rise in activity of ISIL which  was simultaneously a threat to the US staying or leaving Iraq.

You think you would have noticed.

And if you didn't notice it happening, you might have noticed the follow-up when the last President played cosy with Erdoğan with a sudden withdrawal of US forces from Syria amidst the fact that he had personal investment conflicts in the area. That and the sick abandonment of US allies --- again including ethnically Kurdish people --- in the area, many of which were subsequently slaughtered.

So don't use the word "thought" to accompany such grossly ignorant musings. Even as an attempted joke, it falls flat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rolling back Atatürk.  Next up, reverting to Ottoman script and ditching today's Latin script.


استانبولTry that in your song lyrics.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: wademh: Why would you think that?

Literally the first thought that formed in my mind when I read the headline.


Thirded.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Femicide has surged in Turkey, with one monitoring group logging roughly one per day in the last five years."

Dafuq is wrong with these people?


Cavemen.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It didn't use to be. Then the 20th century happened to Islam, and now they and pretty much everyone else in the middle east are the dumbdumbs.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The turkish army failed at protecting the constitution from wannabe dictators. They should have put a bullet in Erdogan's face years ago.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Femicide has surged in Turkey, with one monitoring group logging roughly one per day in the last five years."

Dafuq is wrong with these people?


Maybe this is from the same behavioral pathologies that have them passionately denying the Armenian Genocide.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Dafuq is wrong with these people?


Religion.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is shocking, but it isn't surprising in the slightest.

Maybe we need some international humanitarian services to start evacuating women, with their consent, from whatever asshat countries still want to treat them like property.

All of them.

Good luck with your populations.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Femicide has surged in Turkey, with one monitoring group logging roughly one per day in the last five years."

Dafuq is wrong with these people?


Watch Turkish Batman and you'll understand.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Femicide has surged in Turkey, with one monitoring group logging roughly one per day in the last five years."

Dafuq is wrong with these people?


Everyone on the planet wants to be just like the US?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Bslim: "Femicide has surged in Turkey, with one monitoring group logging roughly one per day in the last five years."

Dafuq is wrong with these people?

Watch Turkish Batman and you'll understand.


Does it take place in Istanbul, or Constantinople?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Turkey is shooting itself in the foot with this decision."

So they're having a Turkey shoot?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Why would you think that? Erdoğan was part of a  global wave of cartoonishly regressive authoritarian right wing demagogues that surged into power in the last decade.  His rise further represented a move backwards towards religious fundamentalism that was accompanied by false claims of a coup which was used to purge not only his direct political rivals but wide swaths of the country's intellectuals.

And if you're pathetically uninterested in world affairs generally, perhaps you would have noticed activity in Turkey because the US had been waging military activity in Iraq right next door, with this shift towards fundamentalism being partly a consequence of that activity. Or if you can't draw such obvious conclusions perhaps you would have noted out of self-interest as the Kurdish population which was the only group within Iraq that was somewhat sympathetic to US presence there also extends into Turkey. The rise of Erdoğan included an increase in oppression of this important group of allies. All of this occurring during a rise in activity of ISIL which  was simultaneously a threat to the US staying or leaving Iraq.

You think you would have noticed.

And if you didn't notice it happening, you might have noticed the follow-up when the last President played cosy with Erdoğan with a sudden withdrawal of US forces from Syria amidst the fact that he had personal investment conflicts in the area. That and the sick abandonment of US allies --- again including ethnically Kurdish people --- in the area, many of which were subsequently slaughtered.

So don't use the word "thought" to accompany such grossly ignorant musings. Even as an attempted joke, it falls flat.


TLDR version:
Turkey is Islamic
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they're trying really hard to be like their Middle East neighbors


Maybe Saudi Arabia can give them some pointers
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: Perhaps a bunch of people rom California can move over there (it's cheaper to live you know) and help change the political climate. 🙄


Might as well, since we're already paying everybody else's bills anyway.
Everybody hates Californians - love our f**king money, tho.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: NM Volunteer: Bslim: "Femicide has surged in Turkey, with one monitoring group logging roughly one per day in the last five years."

Dafuq is wrong with these people?

Watch Turkish Batman and you'll understand.

Does it take place in Istanbul, or Constantinople?


It takes place mostly in a windowless van.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason Ataturk made modern Turkey a secular nation. That's being destroyed by the Islamists.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Femicide has surged in Turkey, with one monitoring group logging roughly one per day in the last five years."

Dafuq is wrong with these people?


Religion
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Bslim: "Femicide has surged in Turkey, with one monitoring group logging roughly one per day in the last five years."

Dafuq is wrong with these people?

Everyone on the planet wants to be just like the US?


Aww... that's so cute!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

albawaba.comView Full Size

Iraq/Iran in the 70s
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They way this thread started off makes me sure that some people need to see this clip to understand the headline.

WKRP Turkey Drop
Youtube BGFtV6-ALoQ
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Erdogan announced the withdrawal in March in favour of local laws to protect women's rights. " - TFA

Fark user imageView Full Size


It doesn't make any sense to pull out of the treaty in favor of your own laws when BOTH can be championed.

In fact, I hardly see the point even as defiance. Pulling out of the treaty has no positive outcome so I'm lost on why he'd even bother.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chitownmike: wademh: Why would you think that? Erdoğan was part of a  global wave of cartoonishly regressive authoritarian right wing demagogues that surged into power in the last decade.  His rise further represented a move backwards towards religious fundamentalism that was accompanied by false claims of a coup which was used to purge not only his direct political rivals but wide swaths of the country's intellectuals.

And if you're pathetically uninterested in world affairs generally, perhaps you would have noticed activity in Turkey because the US had been waging military activity in Iraq right next door, with this shift towards fundamentalism being partly a consequence of that activity. Or if you can't draw such obvious conclusions perhaps you would have noted out of self-interest as the Kurdish population which was the only group within Iraq that was somewhat sympathetic to US presence there also extends into Turkey. The rise of Erdoğan included an increase in oppression of this important group of allies. All of this occurring during a rise in activity of ISIL which  was simultaneously a threat to the US staying or leaving Iraq.

You think you would have noticed.

And if you didn't notice it happening, you might have noticed the follow-up when the last President played cosy with Erdoğan with a sudden withdrawal of US forces from Syria amidst the fact that he had personal investment conflicts in the area. That and the sick abandonment of US allies --- again including ethnically Kurdish people --- in the area, many of which were subsequently slaughtered.

So don't use the word "thought" to accompany such grossly ignorant musings. Even as an attempted joke, it falls flat.

TLDR version:
Turkey is Islamic


Or rather, the backwards rural folk tend to be superstitious and cling to their guns and bibles korans, and their party is currently in control of the government.  Kinda like the USA the past four years.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

huntercr: They way this thread started off makes me sure that some people need to see this clip to understand the headline.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/BGFtV6-A​LoQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Dude, we all know the line. That doesn't make any lame attempt to incorporate it into a headline funny.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My niece got the opportunity to teach at something called "Space Camp" in Turkey, This was  a few years ago before Erdogan came to power. My sister had all manner of anxieties about Turkey so I asked a work friend from Turkey who had only glowing things to say about home. I relayed these to my sister and *voila* it was off to space camp for my niece. I can't remember exactly when Erdogan staged his coup, but it seems like it was as my niece was clearing customs after her return flight. As you might imagine, my opinions rarely deserve notice, but they don't usually bring a price on my head.
 
Fark Against the Machine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wademh: huntercr: They way this thread started off makes me sure that some people need to see this clip to understand the headline.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/BGFtV6-A​LoQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Dude, we all know the line. That doesn't make any lame attempt to incorporate it into a headline funny.


I never thought I'd live to see the day someone made light of a situation on Fark.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's wrong with doing it Turkish style, baby?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ it's what set them Arabs off
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This will surely get them into the EU
 
huntercr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wademh: huntercr: They way this thread started off makes me sure that some people need to see this clip to understand the headline.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/BGFtV6-A​LoQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Dude, we all know the line. That doesn't make any lame attempt to incorporate it into a headline funny.


Wow, dude. You got up on the wrong side of the bed this morning. I've read your post 3 times now and now that you're claiming you understood the original reference, why did you jump all over it?  You're basically saying because subby tried to make a joke and YOU thought it implied that things were hunky dory in Turkey that subby is somehow to blame? Or that it wasn't funny enough?  Come on ... simmer down and relax. We're all friends here.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wademh: Why would you think that?


Because before Erdogan, it wasn't.

Turkey has a long history of secular or at least non-fundamentalist governance. And at the times when the government got too fundamentalist, the military took over to stop that crap.

Erdogan immediately started the slide toward fundamentalism, but he also took steps to prevent the military from stopping him. When they tried in 2016, this time they failed.

So if you have even an ounce of historical perspective, the headline isn't flippant at all. This fundamentalism is a huge departure from what Turkey stands for as a government, going all the way back to Ataturk.
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: chitownmike: wademh: Why would you think that? Erdoğan was part of a  global wave of cartoonishly regressive authoritarian right wing demagogues that surged into power in the last decade.  His rise further represented a move backwards towards religious fundamentalism that was accompanied by false claims of a coup which was used to purge not only his direct political rivals but wide swaths of the country's intellectuals.

And if you're pathetically uninterested in world affairs generally, perhaps you would have noticed activity in Turkey because the US had been waging military activity in Iraq right next door, with this shift towards fundamentalism being partly a consequence of that activity. Or if you can't draw such obvious conclusions perhaps you would have noted out of self-interest as the Kurdish population which was the only group within Iraq that was somewhat sympathetic to US presence there also extends into Turkey. The rise of Erdoğan included an increase in oppression of this important group of allies. All of this occurring during a rise in activity of ISIL which  was simultaneously a threat to the US staying or leaving Iraq.

You think you would have noticed.

And if you didn't notice it happening, you might have noticed the follow-up when the last President played cosy with Erdoğan with a sudden withdrawal of US forces from Syria amidst the fact that he had personal investment conflicts in the area. That and the sick abandonment of US allies --- again including ethnically Kurdish people --- in the area, many of which were subsequently slaughtered.

So don't use the word "thought" to accompany such grossly ignorant musings. Even as an attempted joke, it falls flat.

TLDR version:
Turkey is Islamic

Or rather, the backwards rural folk tend to be superstitious and cling to their guns and bibles korans, and their party is currently in control of the government.  Kinda like the USA the past four years.


Istanbul is rural now?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As God as my witness


There was a moron moran in another thread recently who didn't understand that the second part is supposed to be "is my witness", not "as my witness".

Stubmitter might not be that moran, but appears to have similar limitations.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Turkey just wants to join the rest of the planet, it looks like.

An average of 137 women across the world are killed by a partner or family member every day, according to new data released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-462929​1​9

From 2018.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Jesus McSordid: wademh: Why would you think that?

Literally the first thought that formed in my mind when I read the headline.

Thirded.


Ayup. Fourthed.
 
Fissile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm shocked, shocked that a country that ran one of the world's most brutal empires, and refuses to even apologize to their victims to this day, wouldn't be concerned with like women's 'rights'.
 
KB202
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Two16: Bslim: "Femicide has surged in Turkey, with one monitoring group logging roughly one per day in the last five years."

Dafuq is wrong with these people?

Cavemen.


Cavemen protected and cared for their whole group, including pregnant women, young children, the injured, the sick, and the elderly.

Misogynists would not have been tolerated.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: wademh: Why would you think that?

Because before Erdogan, it wasn't.

Turkey has a long history of secular or at least non-fundamentalist governance. And at the times when the government got too fundamentalist, the military took over to stop that crap.

Erdogan immediately started the slide toward fundamentalism, but he also took steps to prevent the military from stopping him. When they tried in 2016, this time they failed.

So if you have even an ounce of historical perspective, the headline isn't flippant at all. This fundamentalism is a huge departure from what Turkey stands for as a government, going all the way back to Ataturk.


The word is atheist.  The government of Turkey before Erdogan was secular, atheist.  Women were encouraged not be wear a veil.  While the tried-and-true Ottoman legal system, which is still relied on not just in Turkey but even in former Empire locations, makes certain benefits for "practicing god-fearing (Muslim) citizens" the government attempted to separate government from religion and religious factions.   The government is not the country, anymore than the big cities are the country, however.     It's Bubba against the City Slickers all over again.    Erdogan is a street thug from the bad part of town.  It's amazing how rich people love to support street bullies so long as they aren't the target.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KB202: Two16: Bslim: "Femicide has surged in Turkey, with one monitoring group logging roughly one per day in the last five years."

Dafuq is wrong with these people?

Cavemen.

Cavemen protected and cared for their whole group, including pregnant women, young children, the injured, the sick, and the elderly.

Misogynists would not have been tolerated.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Sure, it's a nice story but how do you know it's true?
 
