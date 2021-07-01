 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(10TV Columbus)   With yesterday's ruling, America's answer to this question apparently is "who gives a shiat?"   (10tv.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad, Guilt, Crime, United States, Criminal law, Jury, Criminology, Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Blame  
•       •       •

444 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2021 at 7:05 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I get that they have to void the conviction for which he was in jail, but what about the other 56 women he raped?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: I get that they have to void the conviction for which he was in jail, but what about the other 56 women he raped?


Statue of limitations expiration

This was the only shot of putting him in jail where he belonged

And because of BS he no longer is in prison.

This ruling is a stain on this country. And anyone who supports this ruling is an asshole.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well at least he got to see the inside of a jail cell for awhile. It's a better result than some other assholes have had lately.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: Well at least he got to see the inside of a jail cell for awhile. It's a better result than some other assholes have had lately.


I thought he's blind
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: make me some tea: Well at least he got to see the inside of a jail cell for awhile. It's a better result than some other assholes have had lately.

I thought he's blind


If he's blind then how did he rape all of those women? Think, foo monkey, think.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cman: foo monkey: I get that they have to void the conviction for which he was in jail, but what about the other 56 women he raped?

Statue of limitations expiration

This was the only shot of putting him in jail where he belonged

And because of BS he no longer is in prison.

This ruling is a stain on this country. And anyone who supports this ruling is an asshole.


We have multiple former presidents accused of sexual assault walking around free (plus OJ). Whose surprised Cosby got out the pokey?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: foo monkey: I get that they have to void the conviction for which he was in jail, but what about the other 56 women he raped?

Statue of limitations expiration

This was the only shot of putting him in jail where he belonged

And because of BS he no longer is in prison.

This ruling is a stain on this country. And anyone who supports this ruling is an asshole.


"Constitutional rights are only for the people I like." - Derek Chauvin and you
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cman: foo monkey: I get that they have to void the conviction for which he was in jail, but what about the other 56 women he raped?

Statue of limitations expiration

This was the only shot of putting him in jail where he belonged

And because of BS he no longer is in prison.

This ruling is a stain on this country. And anyone who supports this ruling is an asshole.


Why is there a statute of limitations on any crime?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



powered by pudding pops
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mollari: cman: foo monkey: I get that they have to void the conviction for which he was in jail, but what about the other 56 women he raped?

Statue of limitations expiration

This was the only shot of putting him in jail where he belonged

And because of BS he no longer is in prison.

This ruling is a stain on this country. And anyone who supports this ruling is an asshole.

Why is there a statute of limitations on any crime?


I assume because it adds difficulty to pre-trial discovery and memories of witnesses can fade over time but IANAL
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
while it is not justice, the man has to live out his life as a social pariah. and knowing in his heart that he is a low life rapist. he could have left behind a legacy of having donated so much money to so many good causes. instead he will be remembered for what he truly was.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Mollari: cman: foo monkey: I get that they have to void the conviction for which he was in jail, but what about the other 56 women he raped?

Statue of limitations expiration

This was the only shot of putting him in jail where he belonged

And because of BS he no longer is in prison.

This ruling is a stain on this country. And anyone who supports this ruling is an asshole.

Why is there a statute of limitations on any crime?

I assume because it adds difficulty to pre-trial discovery and memories of witnesses can fade over time but IANAL


Oh, trust me; if IANAL, you remember.
 
phenn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cman: And anyone who supports this ruling is an asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: ToughActinProlactin: Mollari: cman: foo monkey: I get that they have to void the conviction for which he was in jail, but what about the other 56 women he raped?

Statue of limitations expiration

This was the only shot of putting him in jail where he belonged

And because of BS he no longer is in prison.

This ruling is a stain on this country. And anyone who supports this ruling is an asshole.

Why is there a statute of limitations on any crime?

I assume because it adds difficulty to pre-trial discovery and memories of witnesses can fade over time but IANAL

Oh, trust me; if IANAL, you remember.


EIP
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phenn: cman: And anyone who supports this ruling is an asshole.

[Fark user image 606x564]


Bye Phylicia.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ToughActinProlactin: phenn: cman: And anyone who supports this ruling is an asshole.

[Fark user image 606x564]

Bye Phylicia.


Oh, fo sho. Even Aunt Viv wasn't having that bullshiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He spent three years in prison. Completely lost his reputation, and his career opportunities.
Plus all the money he spent on attorneys.
It's not complete justice, but he did not walk away unscathed either.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's still true that a jury found him guilty; he's free on a technicality and a short-sighted choice by the prosecutor. He can't wipe the stain of the conviction away without asking to be tried again.

Sure, there will be people who claim he didn't do it and his release proves this, but that's not the case.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.