(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Not news: LAPD seizes illegal fireworks. News: 5000 lbs of Illegal fireworks. Fark: That the bomb squad accidentally blew up on site. You know the video is going to be spectacular   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
scuzzbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ODOT did it better

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The exploding whale of Florence, Oregon
Youtube ax7kENH-A7s
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So called "Trash-Can Man", a person of interest, sought for questioning,
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heard this in the south bay when it happened.  A big FOOM! from the east that echoed in the west.  Like what I imagine a far, but not too far, away artillery blast would sound like.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Twitter is overflowing with reports LAPD told news crews they were going to ignite the fireworks so the cameras could be in position.

Now they say they don't know why it went off. Might've been the primer cord though...
 
untoldforce
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The cops should have sought help from a chemist before doing that. Once the amount of explosives can be measured in tons then it's time to consult a higher authority.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thank god it was mostly inside the disposal truck.

Also in re this:

wejash: Twitter is overflowing with reports LAPD told news crews they were going to ignite the fireworks so the cameras could be in position.

Now they say they don't know why it went off. Might've been the primer cord though...


There is no way they would ignite that in the middle of a neighborhood street like that. What they probably told the news crews is they were going to move it to a nearby vacant lot, and in the course of moving things around, the things got set off.

The reason why I say that is there's no room for news cameras in a residential street. And also if they had "ignited the fireworks" inside the disposal truck there wouldn't have been much to see. They were going to haul the shiat out and blow it up outside, and, well, a small man in a skirt and big helmet was seen scurrying from the scene muttering "delays, delays..."
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They invited news crews for the event. Fox LA was tweeting about the planned detonation before it occurred. Then "fireworks" became "homemade explosives" and the LAPD starts claiming they don't know how a 2 ton bomb detonated.

- Scott (@disorderlyswine) July 1, 2021


The LAPD just detonated what was essentially a bomb in a residential neighborhood and you know damn well it's not going to damage their budget. This system is irreparably broken.

- 🚩Sarah ( General Secretary )🚩☭🍊 (@commieactivity) July 1, 2021
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We've got a "homes exploding from illegal fireworks" trifecta in play.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We are awaiting a comprehensive report from noted authorities.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They should've accidentally detonated at night. It would've been far prettier. I can't see any colors in that video, so no "oohs" or "aahs" from me.

LAPD, get your ducks in a row for the next time you accidentally detonate a two ton bomb in a residential area. I am severely disappointed.
 
archeochick
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess it beats obliterating a waterfront warehouse in Beirut... but what's the point, if you're still going to:
a) explode them anyway
b) contribute to this week's impeding smoke-filled air sludge
c) injure unsuspecting people

Probably should've turned it back to fertilizer, but I guess that LAPD loves being in the news.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Moments before....
 
