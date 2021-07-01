 Skip to content
(CNN)   Even Rick Steves wants to legalize pot nationwide. Yes, Rick Steves from PBS Rick Steves   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rick Steves smokes pot? No way!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Rick Steves smokes pot? No way!


Way!
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a newfound respect for Uncle Travel Dad
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's a board member of NORML.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No secret.  He has been vocally pro pot for decades.

That's why he's so mellow.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

make me some tea: He's a board member of NORML.


He's the chair.

https://norml.org/about-norml/norml-b​o​ard-of-directors/rick-steves/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But Rick Steves is Canadian isn't he? Also he is the Bob Ross of travel.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I love watching him traverse around Western Europe in the middle of winter bundled up during off peak tourist season.

And awkwardly inserting himself in some Eastern European family dinner.
 
