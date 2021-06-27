 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Lytton, BC, the town that was put on the map for recording the record high temp for Canada, has now burned down in a freak wildfire   (ashcroftcachecreekjournal.com) divider line
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reportedly it took less than 15 minutes from when the fire broke out for to grow to the extent that the community had to be evacuated.

This is at least the second settlement in western Canada to burn down due to a wildfire in recent memory.

We are very rapidly approaching the point where large swaths of western North America will be uninhabitable purely because of wildfire risks.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So they broke their own record temperature?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That'll show them for trying to break record temperatures.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Reportedly it took less than 15 minutes from when the fire broke out for to grow to the extent that the community had to be evacuated.

This is at least the second settlement in western Canada to burn down due to a wildfire in recent memory.

We are very rapidly approaching the point where large swaths of western North America will be uninhabitable purely because of wildfire risks.


The wildfire risks are only what they are because of an 80+ year policy of snuffing out every fire in western forests.

This leads the fuel level to increase until you get mega-fires that are virtually impossible to contain, and burn so hot & so long that they kill absolutely positively everything, right down to sterilizing the soil.

The need for burns has been recognized but the legacy remains. And of course climate change isn't helping. But no, the northwestern American continent is not going to be "uninhabitable" due to fires. If anything Pacifica is likely to suffer less than average due to climate change... if the Atlantic Decadal Oscillation would get the hell on with oscillating so we can have normal rain back.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
California feels their pain
 
adamatari
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is the sort of thing you would attribute to the wrath of an angry god if you were spinning mythology. I mean, damn. 50 degrees and then the whole thing burns, something nobody has ever seen and would never have expected if not for the science saying this sort of stuff was gonna happen.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: That'll show them for trying to break record temperatures.


Slowly bake at 120 degrees for 3 days, add a pinch of fire.  Congratulations, you have reached 300+ degrees Canadian.

/Sorry, being a bit of a dick in this thread so far.
 
phishrace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Reportedly it took less than 15 minutes from when the fire broke out for to grow to the extent that the community had to be evacuated.

This is at least the second settlement in western Canada to burn down due to a wildfire in recent memory.

We are very rapidly approaching the point where large swaths of western North America will be uninhabitable purely because of wildfire risks.


California is way ahead of Canada when it comes to burning down cities. The Tubbs fire in 2017 changed everything. The fire came down the mountain in Santa Rosa and didn't stop at the edge of town. Paradise came not long after. The rules have changed.

Insurance will take care of part of it. Companies will either deny coverage to dangerous areas or charge exorbitant rates.
 
phishrace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also, did the Obvious tag also burn down? I'm surprised that town didn't spontaneously combust a couple of days ago.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Intone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: thehellisthis: That'll show them for trying to break record temperatures.

Slowly bake at 120 degrees for 3 days, add a pinch of fire.  Congratulations, you have reached 300+ degrees Canadian.

/Sorry, being a bit of a dick in this thread so far.


yeah it's funny cause it's not you, right?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hundreds of lightning strikes in the Cariboo this evening.
 
starsrift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This seems significantly more tasteless today than yesterday. Nonetheless

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

erik-k: The wildfire risks are only what they are because of an 80+ year policy of snuffing out every fire in western forests.


Lytton was surrounded by grassland punctuated by the occasional tree, not dense forest. There was no highly combustible dry biomass for periodic fires to remove.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
POLICE QUEST Adventure Game Gameplay Walkthrough - No Commentary Playthrough
Youtube hCgFYW1--JI
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Too bad it wasn't a dark and stormy night.
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was there a Catholic church there?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A forest can get real dry real quick when it gets that hot.

Some of the major Aussie forest fires were 120 megawatt/meter.  The most that can be contained is about 3 Mw/m with limits going up to 8 with oil well type firefighting techniques.  The very hot fires can boil a cubic yard of water in less than a minute along their flame front.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: erik-k: The wildfire risks are only what they are because of an 80+ year policy of snuffing out every fire in western forests.

Lytton was surrounded by grassland punctuated by the occasional tree, not dense forest. There was no highly combustible dry biomass for periodic fires to remove.


grassland should burn often. None of those trees should be there.  Loss of grassland to forests is a symptom of no wildfires.

https://www.nature.org/en-us/about-us​/​where-we-work/united-states/stories-in​-mn-nd-sd/restoring-fire-to-native-gra​sslands/
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rakes and such........
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That is about as freaky as a clown at a clownvention.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

starsrift: This seems significantly more tasteless today than yesterday. Nonetheless

[preview.redd.it image 620x497]


Welp, since we're being tasteless ...

citynews1130.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: starsrift: This seems significantly more tasteless today than yesterday. Nonetheless

[preview.redd.it image 620x497]

Welp, since we're being tasteless ...

[citynews1130.com image 850x478]


Somehow I don't think the (former) residents are going to miss that sign very much.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DON.MAC: A forest can get real dry real quick when it gets that hot.


This is true, and it is usually a good thing. I was telling the wife yesterday that hot temperatures usually lower humidity very quickly, which is GOOD for humans because the cooling value of perspiration and evaporation shoots way up. I used the example of 38 C temps with 100% humidity, which will just cook a person slowly.

Unfortunately, in this case, the normal BC humidity got boiled away over several days, leaving tinder and kindling. It is too bad. It is an awful chain of events. From the frying pan and into the fire.
 
