(NPR)   We're sorry that we let the building fall down, but please listen to our spin doctors   (npr.org) divider line
    Facepalm, Board of directors, Condominium, Corporate governance, Chairman, Management, condo board's negligence  
posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2021 at 6:17 AM



Great move, guys. Of course, a really great move would have been to hire some builders to fix the farking problem as soon as you were made aware of it. Jesus, even if you'd just drained the pool, that might have helped.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A woman I dated years ago went bankrupt after the condo she was in needed a new external membrane.  /it's been 15 years so forgive me/
What I seem to remember:  this was up in New Westminster BC. The condo was built with a crummy water membrane and it was going to be millions to get a new one as more or less the whole outside cladding needed to be removed.

Moves like that made me want to shy away from ever living in a community building like that.  That and how my car kept getting broken into there but that's more of a New West thing than anything else.
 
brilett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How did they even have a quorum to approve this expenditure?
 
tuxq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nothing says guilty damage control quite like hiring damage control, inc.

I hope the families sue them out of existence.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tuxq: Nothing says guilty damage control quite like hiring damage control, inc.

I hope the families sue them out of existence.


Sue nothing.

Crush them slowly.

We need the hydraulic press guy to help.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

omg bbq: A woman I dated years ago went bankrupt after the condo she was in needed a new external membrane.  /it's been 15 years so forgive me/
What I seem to remember:  this was up in New Westminster BC. The condo was built with a crummy water membrane and it was going to be millions to get a new one as more or less the whole outside cladding needed to be removed.

Moves like that made me want to shy away from ever living in a community building like that.  That and how my car kept getting broken into there but that's more of a New West thing than anything else.


Co-op buildings are very common in NYC (similar setup to a condo) and you really have to do your due diligence before buying in. They do it in you, too. Depending on the area, they can hard to avoid but the good ones are really pretty good. Doesn't necessarily prevent assessments, but a well run building tends but to have huge ones. The assessment they were proposing in this case was huge.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Crisis management firm doesn't necessarily mean PR management firm.
The latter deals with media, the former (for something of this magnitude has the manpower and logistical skills to rehouse/relocate people, liaise with governmental authorities on the rescue efforts and the enquiry, hospitals to cover injury bills, emergency and rescue, accountants, structural engineers, heck even clean-up.
Of course I'm guessing they deal with lawyers and the media.
You don't think real estate/investment companies have these people on retainer, do you?

I've been paid to hire a crack team in my field because I know the right people and can assemble them in the required time. I've worked with organizations where they new I was hiring another entity to do the work, but they trusted my judgement and knew I'd manage the project.

If, IF they specifically  hired a PR firm AND the news got out that they had hired a PR firm, they should fire them on the spot.

/of course I didn't read the article
 
thornhill
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As for the people suing, I bet the condo board is going to produce emails showing that those same people refused to pay the assessment for the repairs because that's what always happens at condos.
 
