 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCJB Gainesville)   Florida does... something right?   (wcjb.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Police, new legislation, end of the day, police officers, Walton County Sheriff Mike Atkinson, first time, excellent first step, latest local news  
•       •       •

1658 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Jul 2021 at 7:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd read the fine print on this one....
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the we're trying to do something wrong and did that wrong?

/dnrfa
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds good in theory.
Let's see it in practice.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That can't be right.

/RTFA

... Huh. Well, if TFA is accurate, it's a definite step in the right direction, but it's really hard to tell without reading the legislation to see if A) It has any teeth and B) if there's a way to have oversight. And as TFA said, it's missing a key ingredient (body camera legislation) that may keep this toothless for a while.

Time will tell.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look for the stupid poison pill, since it's Florida.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell did this not get fought by the crazy gov?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll believe it when the gibbets start raising for the bad cops caught by the new rules.

Words are wind
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police reform just means they give the cops more funds. Stop being an idiot. You really think DeSantis is going to sign something that in anyway shape or form so much as inconveniences them?
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They seceded from the United States?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptimisticCynicism: How the hell did this not get fought by the crazy gov?


Busy trying to sell their slums in the collapsing real estate market?
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candy Colored Clown: Police reform just means they give the cops more funds. Stop being an idiot. You really think DeSantis is going to sign something that in anyway shape or form so much as inconveniences them?


And I'll add that the only police reform I have seen that has worked has been Newark. If they aren'tgoing to defund or outright abolish them then more cities should be doing what they did.

https://www.ksby.com/national/newsy/w​i​th-no-police-shootings-in-2020-newark-​makes-case-for-consent-decrees
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark Libs: DeSuckass must has slipped a poison pill in there mandating the closure of all voting precincts in urban areas.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stevie Wonder ~ You Haven't Done Nothin' 1974 Funky Purrfection Version
Youtube 0CmKhxuwtCE
 
keldaria
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's okay subby, those poor police officers still have stand your ground laws to rely upon. All they have to say is that they feel threatened and they are good to keep murdering POC.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Candy Colored Clown: Candy Colored Clown: Police reform just means they give the cops more funds. Stop being an idiot. You really think DeSantis is going to sign something that in anyway shape or form so much as inconveniences them?

And I'll add that the only police reform I have seen that has worked has been Newark. If they aren'tgoing to defund or outright abolish them then more cities should be doing what they did.

https://www.ksby.com/national/newsy/wi​th-no-police-shootings-in-2020-newark-​makes-case-for-consent-decrees


So the choice is (according to you) do something untested - abolish or completely defund

...or

Try something that worked in Newark?

Because that's an easy choice.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Look for the stupid poison pill, since it's Florida.


I didn't read the thread, but Holee-shiat y'all are predictable.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: I'd read the fine print on this one....


So the text of the bill is online at the Florida senate's web site. At first glance it seems legit.  Anyone with more legal experience know if we should actually (yuck) be saying "Go Florida!"?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: How the hell did this not get fought by the crazy gov?


Because he might be crazy but he's not stupid
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: I'd read the fine print on this one....


There's going to be a huge spike in the number of officers who find themselves in choke-holds all of a sudden....
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The other thing going on down here is that major metros are responding to 911 calls for mental illness & homelessness with social workers.  The cops are in favor of this; are even driving the change.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What is infuriating, tho, is the anti-protest laws that DeSantis signed a couple of months ago.

This legislation came as a result of protest -- but the bill was signed by DeSantis after passing thru both chambers with unanimous consent.

So there is unanimous consent that the protesters of 2020 were correct -- but the legislators don't want that to happen again, for some odd reason.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nirbo: OptimisticCynicism: How the hell did this not get fought by the crazy gov?

Busy trying to sell their slums in the collapsing real estate market?


I think real estate prices are still a few days away from collapse.

The real estate itself, on the other hand...

/I know, too soon
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
> The legislation also bans chokeholds except to save the life of the officer or someone else.

It all sounded OK to me, except for that. All they have to do is say they feared for their lives. That's how they get away with all the people they are shooting now.

That was the biggest piece of crap I saw in there. The rest seemed reasonable, though. Good job.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ajgeek: That can't be right.

/RTFA

... Huh. Well, if TFA is accurate, it's a definite step in the right direction, but it's really hard to tell without reading the legislation to see if A) It has any teeth and B) if there's a way to have oversight. And as TFA said, it's missing a key ingredient (body camera legislation) that may keep this toothless for a while.

Time will tell.


Bingo.  Based on what I read, it almost seemed like the cops were being required to respect the honour system for reporting bad cops, and recording incidents.

It is definitely a step in the right direction though.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Under new legislation signed by the Governor, police officers will be better trained to de-escalate situations...

Good.

...agencies will no longer be allowed to investigate use of force incidents in which a firearm was intentionally discharged and someone is hurt or dies...

Huh?

...and police will be required to intervene if they observe a fellow office using extreme force.

Wait, they...they weren't before? I mean, it's the cops, so I guess I shouldn't be surprised...
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The last four words of the bill were printed in white one-point font: "unless it's hot out."
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.