(Gizmodo)   Banana split   (gizmodo.com) divider line
13
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So they bingoed his dingo because his snorky was a drooper?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well now I'm not sleeping tonight.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

y.yarn.coView Full Size

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm not reading that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
his penis "buckled against his partner's perineum" (more colorfully known as the taint).

The "taint hammer" is a move best left to the pros.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
does he have to wear a cast and sling? cos I would definitely sign that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
By the way, in case you're wondering, risk factors for the classic broken penis include being over 40 and having sex "doggy-style" or with a woman on top.

What about woman-style or doggy on top?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Could have been worse. He could have had multiple breaks and ended up with the dreaded nannerpus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i'll bet dollars to donuts it was because of his partner.

too many sexual partners are so lazy they bend a man's rod because they are more concerned about their own comfort, whether it is kneeling et cetera
 
FlameDuck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"broke vertically"? At least he didn't have erectile issues, I guess.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Other dangerous activities that may mash your banana:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
