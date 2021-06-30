 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLBT Jackson)   🎵 I've got too much time on my hands, and I'm breaking into your casket today🎵   (wlbt.com) divider line
7
    More: Murica, Cemetery, Mark Patterson, Burial, Coffin, Theft, Crime, Tomb, Mausoleum  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2021 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creature Feature - Grave Robber At Large (Official Lyrics Video)
Youtube TA0zwhnW3OM
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Uh huh - thieves - 'cause everyone's totally buried with valuable shiat, and decaying bodies are totally worth bank.  Even methheads don't break coffins, they're just after urns for the metal.  This is plain old assholes.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"it's getting to be an eyesore."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You can still have the last laugh by ensuring that your casket be filled with anthrax spores.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Man, with these grave robbers, I have a bone to pick.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: You can still have the last laugh by ensuring that your casket be filled with anthrax spores.


LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT....
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You're acting like a damn fool.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.