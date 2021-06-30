 Skip to content
(Military.com)   U.S. Navy submarines sometimes return to port with jolly roger flags featuring mysterious symbols, possibly indicating pillaging, plundering, rifling, and looting   (military.com) divider line
    Jolly Roger, Navy, United States Navy, World War II, USS Jimmy Carter, Royal Navy, Lt. Cmdr. Max Horton, first sea lord of England  
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt pirate stuff
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Code is more of a guideline than a rule.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Butt pirate stuff


Each symbol represents one full crew rotation in the barrel.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is up there with hearing "the eagle has landed" on the elementary school PA system....

//spoiler: There's a reason the teachers were smiling...
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Navy Jolly Roger I got to look into (captain of the squad stayed at our house on the fold out couch when they were in town):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jolly Roger has a NSFW connotation too.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's part of the Repo Code, kid. I don't want no commies in my sub. no christians, either.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Butt pirate stuff


Rum, Sodomy & The Lash.

It ain't gay if it's underway...
It ain't queer if it's at the pier.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was on subs and was stationed there. Before the Jimmy Carter, the boat that did those ops was the Parche.

I had secret level clearance because I worked in the engineroom. Most of the crew didn't have Top Secret clearance. On the Parche, however, every single crew member had to have TS clearance. I'm sure the Jimmy Carter is the same.

Also, the longest I ever did submerged was 52 days in a row. Guys on the Parche told me they did 108 days submerged. That's madness.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They made a documentary on it a few years ago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Navy Jolly Roger I got to look into (captain of the squad stayed at our house on the fold out couch when they were in town):

[Fark user image image 800x560]


After you and your brother went to sleep in your rooms, do you really think he stayed on the fold out couch and didn't visit the master bedroom?

But really.... That picture looks so familiar.... About 10 years ago (or one year ago, I dunno), did you tell some story on Fark about your dad being a cocaine smuggler for Escobar, or some shiat?  ...and the Jolly Rodger dude was part of it somehow?

Occasionally I am drunk while on Fark, so maybe I just imagined it all.... For real *hickup*

/may or may not be drunk right now.
 
saywhat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Plundered yo' Mama
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Odd that in five years of submarine duty as a Naval Officer, I never heard anything about this.
 
brilett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All she left me with was my bones.
 
saywhat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The article talks about submarines being a "dirty way of fighting"

There is no dirty way of fighting - you fight to win and fairness or morality or anything else does not matter.

In a fight/war the only thing that matters is winning.

If you're not willing to be more nasty or committed than the other guy, you will die.
 
kayariy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

saywhat: The article talks about submarines being a "dirty way of fighting"

There is no dirty way of fighting - you fight to win and fairness or morality or anything else does not matter.

In a fight/war the only thing that matters is winning.

If you're not willing to be more nasty or committed than the other guy, you will die.


How can a submarine engage in a "dirty way of fighting" if it's in the world biggest bathtub?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's obviously a sign of descent.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

saywhat: The article talks about submarines being a "dirty way of fighting"

There is no dirty way of fighting - you fight to win and fairness or morality or anything else does not matter.

In a fight/war the only thing that matters is winning.

If you're not willing to be more nasty or committed than the other guy, you will die.


This is the attitude that leads to torturing prisoners.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rum = Jolly Rodger
Sodomy = Lucky Horseshoe
Lash = Lighting Bolt

Sorry to have spilled the code, everyone.

Never in the Navy, but I did sleep at a Holiday Inn once. It was full of Seamen.....
 
Marshal Tito [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How many farkers were nukes, anyway? Seems like I'm always surprised by how frequently I run into more.
 
dave0821
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marshal Tito: How many farkers were nukes, anyway? Seems like I'm always surprised by how frequently I run into more.


I spent 4 months living in an old Nazi bunker on top of a mountain does that count?
 
rohar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: saywhat: The article talks about submarines being a "dirty way of fighting"

There is no dirty way of fighting - you fight to win and fairness or morality or anything else does not matter.

In a fight/war the only thing that matters is winning.

If you're not willing to be more nasty or committed than the other guy, you will die.

This is the attitude that leads to torturing prisoners.


You realize submariners never find themselves in a position to torture prisoners, right?

If it comes to that, something has gone terribly terribly wrong.
 
lithven
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

saywhat: The article talks about submarines being a "dirty way of fighting"

There is no dirty way of fighting - you fight to win and fairness or morality or anything else does not matter.

In a fight/war the only thing that matters is winning.

If you're not willing to be more nasty or committed than the other guy, you will die.


If that were true, "war crimes" wouldn't be a thing and yet it is.
 
rohar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dave0821: Marshal Tito: How many farkers were nukes, anyway? Seems like I'm always surprised by how frequently I run into more.

I spent 4 months living in an old Nazi bunker on top of a mountain does that count?


I went to high school at the HG Farben complex where they came up with zyclon b.

/not a competition
//dude, you went there
 
dave0821
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rohar: dave0821: Marshal Tito: How many farkers were nukes, anyway? Seems like I'm always surprised by how frequently I run into more.

I spent 4 months living in an old Nazi bunker on top of a mountain does that count?

I went to high school at the HG Farben complex where they came up with zyclon b.

/not a competition
//dude, you went there


Well it was a tour. perhaps not like being in a submarine.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marshal Tito: How many farkers were nukes, anyway? Seems like I'm always surprised by how frequently I run into more.


Nuke MM on 2 Boomers
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
USS Kidd does it bigger.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
rohar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dave0821: rohar: dave0821: Marshal Tito: How many farkers were nukes, anyway? Seems like I'm always surprised by how frequently I run into more.

I spent 4 months living in an old Nazi bunker on top of a mountain does that count?

I went to high school at the HG Farben complex where they came up with zyclon b.

/not a competition
//dude, you went there

Well it was a tour. perhaps not like being in a submarine.


Four years going to school in an old Nazi building, a number of years on a submarine after.

It's a miracle I can function in society at all :)
 
