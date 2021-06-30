 Skip to content
"Freedom is the content. Inevitability is the form." ― Leo Tolstoy, War and Peace. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, the Inevitable Lack of Content Edition
7
•       •       •

toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I called it last week.  I knew as soon as I put in my PTO request for a writing vacation that the universe would conspire to prevent me from actually doing any writing.  I've beaten the odds slightly, with about 4K words down on something that in a reread is execrable, but in the time since I hung up my spurs in favor of the keyboard (okay, that's poetic license, when I'm actually working I'm typing, but still) I've so far gone through:

* A heatwave of historic proportions, lasting multiple days and preventing any creative thought about anything other than how to black out the sun, maybe with a giant bomb;
* The discovery that my house needs some multiple of thousands of dollars of repairs due to a previously unnoticed leak;
* The rapid unplanned disassembly of my glasses, which means I have to use an old pair and squint at the screen to even write this;
* A meteor hit me and killed me.  Okay, not this one, but JFC at least then I wouldn't have to find a contractor to fix my floors.

Anyway, I have until after the Fourth of July to try to get something accomplished.  Tomorrow's gonna be right out in terms of productivity since there's like three different types of contractors coming by, probably to point at the problem and laugh, but past that I have another four days.  If I can sprint and crunch something out - at this point I don't even care how bad it is - and meet my baseline goal of 1K words a day, I'll call it a moral victory.

How is everyone else's productivity going?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

Today is the last day of June, and you know what that means!  Yes, it's National Meteor Watch Day, but more importantly, this marks the last month left for submissions for this year's anthology!

We will be closing submissions on July 31st, so time is running out! Get those stories to us!

And watch out for those meteors!
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then they exploded.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got most of my story brainstormed. Just need to actually write it out, maybe figure out a little more of the ending.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowledge is power.

France is bacon.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A book idea fell into my lap a couple days ago. A booklet, more of a selection of quotes. Perhaps not an earthshattering concept in itself, it fits in with my long-term big-picture goals.

I recently bought an Akai Music Production Center, a fancy sampler which was out of stock over Christmas, and my new centerpiece for a 80s dance band. That cover band is an idea that's been simmering for about 10 years, but I've started collecting gear for it over the last year. I knew as soon as I got the MPC that inspiration would strike in some non musical fashion, and it seems I was right. I've been outlining the booklet a little, but I want to finish a scifi story first for this year's anthology. Maybe a story about Spice.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I like the Tolstoy quote although I have no idea what it means. Something to ponder.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

King Something: And then they exploded.


Speaking of, apparently screenwriter Twitter blew up this week when some competition announced their QF list and it was smaller than some people had expected (which means very few people were on it).

This year has been INSANE for writing competitions, submissions-wise.  I wonder if that Tweetstorm was a sign of just how many were from people who had never written a script before but had time during the pandemic.  For most writers I know, not placing somewhere is not an everyday thing but something happens often enough that you don't really notice.

I'm on Keto now to banish the 2020 20 so I can't munch popcorn to all this.  I'll have to settle for these tasty almonds instead.
 
