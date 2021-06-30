 Skip to content
 
(Axios)   BC DOA due to high T and no AC   (axios.com) divider line
420 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2021 at 9:50 PM



Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is why we should build all our buildings underground.  Always 60 degrees, Tornadoes will just bounce off of you, and your basement becomes your very own waterpark.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yep. That number will probably double at least before we're through.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yep. That number will probably double at least before we're through.


Its already at around 500 in the last 5 days just in british colombia.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It wasn't just humans. My wife works for a vet clinic (in BC). I'll spare you the details, but it was very sad.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If high testosterone kills, Farkers have nothing to worry aboot.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All you Canadians are invited to the Sacramento area. We have air conditioning and swimming pools and Otter Pops.
 
apoptotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And now Lytton (of 'hotter than Vegas') fame is being evacuated because it's ON FIRE. Order just went out.
 
