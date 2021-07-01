 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(HousingWire)   Utah housing market ready to really heat up   (housingwire.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Utah, high fire risk, Utah face, Utah's large increase, HW Media CEO Clayton Collins, high-risk areas Redfin studies, high risk, highest share of any state  
•       •       •

572 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2021 at 12:17 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
camaroash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guarantee there will be plenty of fires over the coming week because Murica and dumbasses simply can't wait to set off the fireworks they smuggled in from Wyoming. You know, despite the crippling drought and water shortage.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They're threatened*, and if you'd like to sell Redfin is at your service.


*Redfin uses data interpreted by our social media team that will generate the most clicks. Our results also mean that 61% of Utah homes are in no way in danger from fire, unless a sisterwife leaves the oven on.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We're getting a front row seat to climate change. I feel sad for future generations.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I live in a brick neighborhood. House will be fine so long as people are smart about fireworks

... wait a seco............... 🔥
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What is a desert, Alex?
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"It is a precious promise that he who is tithed shall not be burned at His coming." Joseph F. Smith,
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
God is finally smiting the polygamists.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: In all, Utah's population has increased by 3.3 million people since 2010

Well that's bullshiat. Makes me wonder if some of their other claims might be complete lobster jizz

Also, nobody moves to Utah on purpose. Ask anyone who's moved to Utah and they just shrug. It just sort of happens unintentional-like
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here's whatcha do, Utahns, this and nothing else:


Pray.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
utahmemes.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gonna be honest here. If I woke up and read that Utah burned down I'd just shrug and move on to the next story.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

king of vegas: We're getting a front row seat to climate change. I feel sad for future generations.


Maybe it's enough of a shock that something something something.

/I'm an optimist.
 
powhound
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: FTFA: In all, Utah's population has increased by 3.3 million people since 2010

Well that's bullshiat. Makes me wonder if some of their other claims might be complete lobster jizz

Also, nobody moves to Utah on purpose. Ask anyone who's moved to Utah and they just shrug. It just sort of happens unintentional-like


Is it my fault the U of U offered me a graduate TA program huh? They are the idiots for thinking I was quality material in 2001. Just too lazy to leave this hellhole.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Here's whatcha do, Utahns, this and nothing else:


Pray.


You forgot about thought.  They need to thought also
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Also, nobody moves to Utah on purpose. Ask anyone who's moved to Utah and they just shrug. It just sort of happens unintentional-like


Uh, nooo  Utah is being invaded, just like the rest of the west.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No need to worry. They can all relocate to planet Kolab.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.