(Variety)   The Weather Channel is now the Climate Change Channel   (variety.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Remember five years ago when all of Australia was on fire?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ummm...that has been going on for a while. I forget who owns the Weather Channel but if I remember correctly it is some environmentalist group or something like that.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Ummm...that has been going on for a while. I forget who owns the Weather Channel but if I remember correctly it is some environmentalist group or something like that.


Maybe ages ago, but that channel changes owners more that a Trump condo.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Ummm...that has been going on for a while. I forget who owns the Weather Channel but if I remember correctly it is some environmentalist group or something like that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
salsashark1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The climate is a communist myth used as an excuse to end capitalism. Are you dumb enough to fall for it?

Not me. I follow actual science.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that climate change is wreaking all kinds of havok on weather patterns, it does make sense they'd be covering its effects, especially when they're doing the longer-term "this is what kind of summer we're expecting" type of forecasting.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: kdawg7736: Ummm...that has been going on for a while. I forget who owns the Weather Channel but if I remember correctly it is some environmentalist group or something like that.

[Fark user image 346x127]


They've been fairly forward-thinking for corporate types for a long time - even back in the '70's.  For corporate types, mind you - they're hardly rampaging the Japanese whale fleets or blowing up bulldozers, but as companies go they're kinda surprisingly concerned with that.  Best guess is someone finally had the "Hmm - it's hard for a company to continue to exist in a catastrophically farked environment" epiphany around then.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: kdawg7736: Ummm...that has been going on for a while. I forget who owns the Weather Channel but if I remember correctly it is some environmentalist group or something like that.

Maybe ages ago, but that channel changes owners more that a Trump condo.


Byron Allan owns it.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Seattle Frasier  Crane scrambled eggs on the pavement
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll pass on the 50/50 weather reportin I've been a gettin of late........
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Ummm...that has been going on for a while. I forget who owns the Weather Channel but if I remember correctly it is some environmentalist group or something like that.


Ironically one of its founders was a climate-change denier.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Co​l​eman_(meteorologist)
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing like 24/7 reporting on long term statistical trends to keep people excited.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitter. I know this is a big ask. A really big one. Try to present the article accurately rather than posting sensationalistic clickbait skullfarkery.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To all you people who whined four months ago about how cold & snowy it was and how much you couldn't wait for Summer to arrive, I say BAH-HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I look forward to having named droughts and heatwaves.

"As heatwave Taintscorcher continues to broil the Southeast US for the 6th day with temperatures nearing 100°F, many exhausted residents ask when will they get their happy ending?"
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

schubie: foo monkey: kdawg7736: Ummm...that has been going on for a while. I forget who owns the Weather Channel but if I remember correctly it is some environmentalist group or something like that.

Maybe ages ago, but that channel changes owners more that a Trump condo.

Byron Allan owns it.


From "Real People?"
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: To all you people who whined four months ago about how cold & snowy it was and how much you couldn't wait for Summer to arrive, I say BAH-HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!!!!!!

[Fark user image image 480x270]


Living in a part of the world that has large swings in weather over the seasons we reserve the right to piss and moan about whatever we are getting.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

catmandu: AAAAGGGGHHHH: To all you people who whined four months ago about how cold & snowy it was and how much you couldn't wait for Summer to arrive, I say BAH-HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!!!!!!

[Fark user image image 480x270]

Living in a part of the world that has large swings in weather over the seasons we reserve the right to piss and moan about whatever we are getting.


And that 'part of the world' is only gonna get bigger. Recent examples: Texas and Canada.

It's gonna get a whole lot worse before it gets better. And if we don't farking do something, it's only gonna start getting better long after human society (or at least a MASSIVE chunk of it) is wiped out.
 
