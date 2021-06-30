 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Another 182 graves of dead children found at yet another residential school. Happy Canada day everyone   (theguardian.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
With so many stories of these schools coming in, blink and you'll miss one.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I want to thank everyone for attending this month's school board meeting. There's been a lot of talk about how difficult it's been to re-educate these savages and strip them of their heritage. We're here tonight to brainstorm ideas about how to streamline our process and maximize our productivity. "

"HOW ABOUT WE KILL THEM ALL AND BURY THEM OUT BACK?"

"Thank you, Jebediah. That's a little extreme, but let's put it on the whiteboard. Any other suggestions?  Anything?  Nobody?  Well ok then, we're going to have to break out into teams of murderers and diggers."

"HOW ABOUT WE HOLD A RAFFLE IN TOWN AND SELL OFF OPPORTUNITIES TO KILL AND BURY SAVAGES TO THE TOWNFOLK?"

"Well, Jeb, you've just got all the ideas tonight. Really thought this one through, haven't you?"

and it goes downhill from there.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: With so many stories of these schools coming in, blink and you'll miss one.


That's why you need to pay attention to all the small things in life, so you catch these stories.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We think a mad shooting is bad.
We build nations on mass graves full of children
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: We think a mad shooting is bad.
We build nations on mass graves full of children


British civilisation, murdering everyone equally worldwide.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a horrible disgrace which we, as Canadians, must be held accountable for.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The silver lining is that, at least, they didn't find 182 graves of live children.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've always know they were there, even if large segments of the population chose to ignore the fact.  The reason they keep turning up is that after decades of nothing we're finally going and looking for them to bring the kids home and give their communities closure.  This is what happens when you take your fingers out of your ears and actually deal with your country's past: all the tragedies you've been ignoring come to light.

Hopefully now that we've got some momentum going, we can doing something for all the kids who survived the schools and came home broken.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The part of the article that got me was a six year old committing suicide. Really?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: We think a mad shooting is bad.
We build nations on mass graves full of children


You commit genocide, or you have to deal with the repercussions forever.  That's been ruling-class knowledge for more than 4000 years.  And if you do commit genocide, you have to win, burn all the scrolls, and replace them with your own.  Please see almost every civilization ever, for further study.

I did think the great experiment, the melting pot, was supposed to be a way out of this cycle.  It might be working, but it is definitely taking its time.  The worst thing you can do is give up.  The best thing you can do is learn from the failures, and keep trying to make it better.
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tiniest respect I once gave Canada is now completely gone.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: We've always know they were there, even if large segments of the population chose to ignore the fact.  The reason they keep turning up is that after decades of nothing we're finally going and looking for them to bring the kids home and give their communities closure.  This is what happens when you take your fingers out of your ears and actually deal with your country's past: all the tragedies you've been ignoring come to light.

Hopefully now that we've got some momentum going, we can doing something for all the kids who survived the schools and came home broken.


That, and hopefully figure out just how far this goes. All of them? Likely.

We should also identify whether anyone who committed these atrocities is still alive, to face criminal charges. Same for those who knew and covered it up

We need to do better for the survivors, and also do something about the problems faced by indigenous peoples as a consequence of the horrific treatment

We need to face this head on.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strip the catholic church of its tax-exempt status.
 
full8me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: It's a horrible disgrace which we, as Canadians, must be held accountable for.


Bondith: We've always know they were there, even if large segments of the population chose to ignore the fact.  The reason they keep turning up is that after decades of nothing we're finally going and looking for them to bring the kids home and give their communities closure.  This is what happens when you take your fingers out of your ears and actually deal with your country's past: all the tragedies you've been ignoring come to light.

Hopefully now that we've got some momentum going, we can doing something for all the kids who survived the schools and came home broken.


It's going to take some serious answers to some hard questions, but I hope you guys can peice together the attrocities and then do something to bring about closure and start the healing.  Oh.. and kick the Catholic Church the fark out of Canada.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
::blinks::

I'm so sorry.

I feel guilty because over the past, well, forever, historical atrocities are being revealed and currently occurring. I'm a bit numb. One of the things I do is write grants for non-profits. It's so damned difficult when there's so much shiat miring down your hopefulness.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. That was during the Great Maple Syrup Shortage.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fargin a: The tiniest respect I once gave Canada is now completely gone.


The genocide of First Nations peoples by the Canadian government is horrible, and that is a fact. It is more embarrassing that it continued well into the modern era.

However, I don't think any American has the right to look down their nose at it. Despite everything, Canada has still treated the native Americans better than the US ever has.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadians: Oh my god I am so embarassed and disgusted with my country.

Americans:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 scanned, 136 to go.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

full8me: WhippingBoi: It's a horrible disgrace which we, as Canadians, must be held accountable for.

Bondith: We've always know they were there, even if large segments of the population chose to ignore the fact.  The reason they keep turning up is that after decades of nothing we're finally going and looking for them to bring the kids home and give their communities closure.  This is what happens when you take your fingers out of your ears and actually deal with your country's past: all the tragedies you've been ignoring come to light.

Hopefully now that we've got some momentum going, we can doing something for all the kids who survived the schools and came home broken.

It's going to take some serious answers to some hard questions, but I hope you guys can peice together the attrocities and then do something to bring about closure and start the healing.  Oh.. and kick the Catholic Church the fark out of Canada.


I hope we can as well. The truth is starting to come out, and I sincerely hope that we, as human beings, as a society, recognize this truth and do what we can to make amends.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fargin a: The tiniest respect I once gave Canada is now completely gone.


Ok.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of these schools were there?  At this point, I assume every one of them will have hundreds of children buried on the grounds.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: fargin a: The tiniest respect I once gave Canada is now completely gone.

The genocide of First Nations peoples by the Canadian government is horrible, and that is a fact. It is more embarrassing that it continued well into the modern era.

However, I don't think any American has the right to look down their nose at it. Despite everything, Canada has still treated the native Americans better than the US ever has.


As an American I can agree if you are talking about when the English settled this country and the days of the wild west.  But you guys were doing this from the late 1900s until the 1990s.

Hard to claim the moral high ground when it was still going in the 20th century.

But I do not think America was doing mass
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: fargin a: The tiniest respect I once gave Canada is now completely gone.

The genocide of First Nations peoples by the Canadian government is horrible, and that is a fact. It is more embarrassing that it continued well into the modern era.

However, I don't think any American has the right to look down their nose at it. Despite everything, Canada has still treated the native Americans better than the US ever has.


That said, the scale of atrocity shouldn't be the debate point. Whataboutism lies down that road. It's horrendous, and Canada should do something meaningful about the whole thing.

As a first-gen American with Canadian heritage, however, I am at least expecting Canada to do more in reparations than the US ever did.

But the likely truth is that the people who did this are dead, long dead in many cases. I fear, "sins of our fathers" may crop up, and that way too lies dragons.

Frankly, I have no idea what the right course of action is that doesn't seem trite, contrived, or equally tragic.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: fargin a: The tiniest respect I once gave Canada is now completely gone.

The genocide of First Nations peoples by the Canadian government is horrible, and that is a fact. It is more embarrassing that it continued well into the modern era.

However, I don't think any American has the right to look down their nose at it. Despite everything, Canada has still treated the native Americans better than the US ever has.


Nunavut is a start, for Canada.  A start.

My great aunt was a teacher for the BIA in the United States.   She was out on the Navajo Reservation teaching at one of the boarding schools.  It broke her heart.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Roman Catholic Church has come up with a final solution. Rape kids worldwide and then kill them and bury them
In mass graves.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: How many of these schools were there?  At this point, I assume every one of them will have hundreds of children buried on the grounds.


Well, if we run out of schools to dig up we can work on the Chinese buried under the railroads and the Japanese buried under the highways.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fargin a: The tiniest respect I once gave Canada is now completely gone.


Yes, up until today I thought Canada gave their First Nations people unicorns and chocolate to quietly disappear.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theflatline:

Karma Chameleon made my point much more effectively.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Hard to claim the moral high ground when it was still going in the 20th century.


Most of the American boarding schools finally closed down by 2007.   The few remaining are under Native control.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: fargin a: The tiniest respect I once gave Canada is now completely gone.

The genocide of First Nations peoples by the Canadian government is horrible, and that is a fact. It is more embarrassing that it continued well into the modern era.

However, I don't think any American has the right to look down their nose at it. Despite everything, Canada has still treated the native Americans better than the US ever has.


I think his response was based on the "holier than Americans" atitude that most Canadians have while they bury their heads in the sand on their country's own failings and atrocities.

I have a fair amount of Canadian pals but I also have lived out the country and Canadian expats were the worst.

A Canadian would do something egregious "It is cool dude, I am not American".

When I lived in Colombia I had Canadians shiat on me because they found out I was half American.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: fargin a: The tiniest respect I once gave Canada is now completely gone.

The genocide of First Nations peoples by the Canadian government is horrible, and that is a fact. It is more embarrassing that it continued well into the modern era.

However, I don't think any American has the right to look down their nose at it. Despite everything, Canada has still treated the native Americans better than the US ever has.


Don't play this game. Don't play "but you did it too".

Americans have their own shiat to deal with. We need to fix our own house before condemning the state of our neighbours.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA residential schools ....Just so no one gets too smug..

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/America​n​_Indian_boarding_schools
 
reality_really
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over 4,000 children never made it home, a huge disgrace for our country. Unfortunately it's just part of the problem, most of the urban FNIM are products of these schools. They live in squalid poverty and many are suffering from mental illness caused by their treatment. Add into that successive governments not living up to their treaty obligations, and you have a mess each generation of Canadians have been ignoring. Hopefully it's coming to a head and hopefully will be resolved within my lifetime.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were at least 139 Indian Residential Schools in Canada. I assume that every one has unmarked graves of children who died there. They have searched for unmarked gravesites at three former schools, and have found three mass graves. That many children died at these schools, and were buried there, is not new information, however. It is just being widely reported at this time, as the graves are being found.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: full8me: WhippingBoi: It's a horrible disgrace which we, as Canadians, must be held accountable for.

Bondith: We've always know they were there, even if large segments of the population chose to ignore the fact.  The reason they keep turning up is that after decades of nothing we're finally going and looking for them to bring the kids home and give their communities closure.  This is what happens when you take your fingers out of your ears and actually deal with your country's past: all the tragedies you've been ignoring come to light.

Hopefully now that we've got some momentum going, we can doing something for all the kids who survived the schools and came home broken.

It's going to take some serious answers to some hard questions, but I hope you guys can peice together the attrocities and then do something to bring about closure and start the healing.  Oh.. and kick the Catholic Church the fark out of Canada.

I hope we can as well. The truth is starting to come out, and I sincerely hope that we, as human beings, as a society, recognize this truth and do what we can to make amends.


But don't tell the kids. Wouldn't want them to feel bad about their white heritage.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cnocnanrionnag: USA residential schools ....Just so no one gets too smug..

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American​_Indian_boarding_schools


Of course America is guilty of it, but this is not a both sides are bad issue.

And the current administration is going to investigate and unveil the truth.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6​/​22/us-to-review-history-of-indigenous-​boarding-schools-deb-haaland
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: So the Roman Catholic Church has come up with a final solution. Rape kids worldwide and then kill them and bury them
In mass graves.


Probably still going on in africa somewhere.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: vudukungfu: We think a mad shooting is bad.
We build nations on mass graves full of children

You commit genocide, or you have to deal with the repercussions forever.  That's been ruling-class knowledge for more than 4000 years.  And if you do commit genocide, you have to win, burn all the scrolls, and replace them with your own.  Please see almost every civilization ever, for further study.

I did think the great experiment, the melting pot, was supposed to be a way out of this cycle.  It might be working, but it is definitely taking its time.  The worst thing you can do is give up.  The best thing you can do is learn from the failures, and keep trying to make it better.


The metis made it work.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: starsrift: fargin a: The tiniest respect I once gave Canada is now completely gone.

The genocide of First Nations peoples by the Canadian government is horrible, and that is a fact. It is more embarrassing that it continued well into the modern era.

However, I don't think any American has the right to look down their nose at it. Despite everything, Canada has still treated the native Americans better than the US ever has.

I think his response was based on the "holier than Americans" atitude that most Canadians have while they bury their heads in the sand on their country's own failings and atrocities.

I have a fair amount of Canadian pals but I also have lived out the country and Canadian expats were the worst.

A Canadian would do something egregious "It is cool dude, I am not American".

When I lived in Colombia I had Canadians shiat on me because they found out I was half American.


You're not kidding. I love my country, but it's been very rare that I've not been completely embarrassed by my fellow countrymen when I've encountered them travelling abroad. The "my Canadian shiat don't stink" attitude is especially loathsome.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reality_really: Over 4,000 children never made it home, a huge disgrace for our country. Unfortunately it's just part of the problem, most of the urban FNIM are products of these schools. They live in squalid poverty and many are suffering from mental illness caused by their treatment. Add into that successive governments not living up to their treaty obligations, and you have a mess each generation of Canadians have been ignoring. Hopefully it's coming to a head and hopefully will be resolved within my lifetime.


To make it clear for those in the back, the kids that died aren't the problem per se, though they make great rallying cries.

The kids that survived are. It is a real mess.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were run by the Catholic church. I'm beginning to wonder how many of these kids were just flat out murdered. It's an easy, convenient way to disappear someone, then just claim they got sick.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: We've always know they were there, even if large segments of the population chose to ignore the fact.  The reason they keep turning up is that after decades of nothing we're finally going and looking for them to bring the kids home and give their communities closure.  This is what happens when you take your fingers out of your ears and actually deal with your country's past: all the tragedies you've been ignoring come to light.

Hopefully now that we've got some momentum going, we can doing something for all the kids who survived the schools and came home broken.


This is why I am proud to be an American! We do a pretty good job to owning up to the atrocities in our history and would never turn a blind eye to our misdeeds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fargin a: The tiniest respect I once gave Canada is now completely gone.


Why? At least they are at a place where they can look the past in the face.

America is still in denial and building a whole political party based on that denial
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: WhippingBoi: full8me: WhippingBoi: It's a horrible disgrace which we, as Canadians, must be held accountable for.

Bondith: We've always know they were there, even if large segments of the population chose to ignore the fact.  The reason they keep turning up is that after decades of nothing we're finally going and looking for them to bring the kids home and give their communities closure.  This is what happens when you take your fingers out of your ears and actually deal with your country's past: all the tragedies you've been ignoring come to light.

Hopefully now that we've got some momentum going, we can doing something for all the kids who survived the schools and came home broken.

It's going to take some serious answers to some hard questions, but I hope you guys can peice together the attrocities and then do something to bring about closure and start the healing.  Oh.. and kick the Catholic Church the fark out of Canada.

I hope we can as well. The truth is starting to come out, and I sincerely hope that we, as human beings, as a society, recognize this truth and do what we can to make amends.

But don't tell the kids. Wouldn't want them to feel bad about their white heritage.


It's not about making anyone "feel bad". That accomplishes nothing. In fact, making someone feel bad because they happen to be white is abhorrent, counter productive, and reeks of Nazi level propaganda.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No nation is innocent or enlightened.  It is the hallmark of humanity that we displace and kill those who were there first and do not immediately submit to us.  This has been true for our entire history as a species in every culture on every continent.

I guess I am more shocked by the fact that people actually think that somehow isn't always the case.  That we will someday magically stop being the poo flinging murderous hairless apes that we are and change.  We won't.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bababa: There were at least 139 Indian Residential Schools in Canada. I assume that every one has unmarked graves of children who died there. They have searched for unmarked gravesites at three former schools, and have found three mass graves. That many children died at these schools, and were buried there, is not new information, however. It is just being widely reported at this time, as the graves are being found.


Thank you. At least someone else has been paying attention.

They guesstimated between 3200 and 6000 children died over the course of the 140 years these schools were being run. Many of sickness, exacerbated by poor diet and cramped living quarters.

The Canadian Gov't issued its first formal apology in 2008. A second was issued in (I think) 2014 by Trudeau, it could have been more recently.

In 2005, there was a 1.9b compensation package created for the survivors.

So, you folks playing at home, this is not new. The new part is the actual finding of the physical remains.

None of this is any excuse for what happened, but people need to have some context before just assuming.

We have been working on this for a while and will continue to do so.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The5thElement: They were run by the Catholic church. I'm beginning to wonder how many of these kids were just flat out murdered. It's an easy, convenient way to disappear someone, then just claim they got sick.


Information is free, you know. You can look into the history of this.
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: The5thElement: They were run by the Catholic church. I'm beginning to wonder how many of these kids were just flat out murdered. It's an easy, convenient way to disappear someone, then just claim they got sick.

Information is free, you know. You can look into the history of this.


The Catholic Church has refused to release any records relating to any of this. Information is NOT free, and you cannot look into the history of this.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Ca​n​adian_Indian_residential_schools_grave​site_discoveries


I also recall stories about orphanages / reform schools in the US with large gravesites,
 
