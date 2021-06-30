 Skip to content
(K2 Radio)   What's scarier at YNP, the grizzly bears or the kayakers   (k2radio.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You're not here for the hunting, are you?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I feel like park rangers should be able to use their powers to summon animals to have the offender mauled mercilessly and not face charges.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only Yellowstone?
What happened to banning people from the whole network of national parks?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And that was the smartest tourist arrested in Yellowstone today.

/ever been?
//it's not a national park
///it's a zoo for farking morons
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kayaker.

The bears won't play victim and hire lawyers to sue you.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Headline fails to mention that the guy was sentenced to 60 days behind bars (assuming federal here), and five years of probation (guessing this idiot won't make the five years without breaking the law).
FTA:
"When rangers searched Campbell's vehicle, they reportedly found several empty Twisted Tea bottles, two empty half-gallon jugs of whiskey and several empty marijuana containers."

I didn't even know whisky came in the half-gallon.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Indiana Man at it again.
 
