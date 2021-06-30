 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Relax it's just Yogi and Boo-Boo looking for your pic-a-nic basket   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
12
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yogi Bear Parody: "Booboo Kills Yogi" ending
Youtube m6w0r-ScEG4
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, bears love them some trash.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol.  Subby doesn't know the difference between brown bears and black bears.  Still, good find since it means you probably had to suffer and bleach your eyeballs after reading The NY Post.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that commercial.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a bit early in the dry season for the bears to be hungry enough to be seeking out such easy meals. Methinks someone made Tahoe their personal 'rona hideaway and fed those bears for entertainment purposes. Either that or the friggin drought is gonna create a dustbowl of historical significance in that part of country this summer.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aah, yes, the annual "bears enjoy playing in water" story.  How is this a surprise to people every year?  Have you just not seen last year's news or a nature documentary before?  We're like 15% fur by volume!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
spaceman375
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google speakers used to respond to a hearty "Hey BooBoo!" more reliably than the funny "Cocaine Noodles!", but they seem to have defeated that particular pleasantry. <sigh>
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is ten feet away from shore really a safe distance from a mama bear and her cubs?  Can't those things hit about 30mph?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisME: Is ten feet away from shore really a safe distance from a mama bear and her cubs?  Can't those things hit about 30mph?


Yeah, I grew up in the sticks where bears on the street and in the back yard was a common occurrence, I would've not stuck around that close. Say what you will about bears, but they make white helicopter parents look like saints.
 
invictus2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
damnit fark


here we go again!




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
